Williston State College began their two-game home stand on Tuesday night in a matchup against Lake Region State College.

The Tetons were looking to get their first win of the season and looked to do it in front of their home crowd during the student 'Jersey Night' with students attending the game in their favorite athlete's jersey. The Tetons rallied throughout the game and remained poised in the tensest situation, and earned the overtime win 3-2.



