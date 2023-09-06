Williston State College began their two-game home stand on Tuesday night in a matchup against Lake Region State College.
The Tetons were looking to get their first win of the season and looked to do it in front of their home crowd during the student 'Jersey Night' with students attending the game in their favorite athlete's jersey. The Tetons rallied throughout the game and remained poised in the tensest situation, and earned the overtime win 3-2.
The Tetons got off to a slow start in the first half that featured the Royals firing on all cylinders and took the set 25-7. Williston State didn't back down, however. The Tetons opened up the second set hungry as they dominated the set and won 25-16.
Head Coach of the Tetons Caitlyn Muder said after the game how proud she was of the resilience the team showed after the first set.
“They definitely showed how resilient they can be, because that was not a great game. I am very proud of them for fighting back and winning the next sets. It just shows their resiliency and how they can pull together as a team, even whenever they play that way,” Muder said.
The Tetons then continued their push of momentum as they cruised to another set win of 25-18. The Royals would not go down without a fight, however. In the fourth round Williston State looked to close out the game but Lake Region had other plans. The Royals would force a fifth and final set with a 25-12 fourth set win.
As the home crowd grew louder in support of the Tetons, the team banded together to produce one final set win and produce they did. Williston State would control the final set with the Royals playing from behind the entire way. The Tetons would close out the game with a final set win of 15-10 and got the team's first win of the season.
“It feels so good, I am so proud of these girls for fighting through those five sets. It’s just such a good feeling, now we can really take off this season,” Muder said about the win.
Muder liked the communication the Tetons showed throughout the game. Something she believes was the key to Tuesday night's win.
“Tonight, I really liked our fight and our communication. Our communication skills on the court have not been the greatest in the last couple of weeks," Muder said. "And tonight, they really stepped up their game and mentally focused on being loud and communicating with each other, and I think that’s what really helped us win this game.”