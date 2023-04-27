The Williston State College baseball team took the field Wednesday looking to keep their six-game winning streak alive in a doubleheader against Lake Region State College.
Williston swept the doubleheader 5-1 and 8-1.
The Tetons picked up right where they left off. Despite giving up an early first-inning run, the Tetons answered with three runs in the same inning.
Pitcher Kameron Bartholomew controlled the game, never letting the Royals get any offense going in order to make a comeback. After the hot start, the Tetons cruised to a 5-1 victory. Bartholomew improved to 5-1. He finished with six innings pitched, five hits, one earned run and six strikeouts.
Rylan Penner came in for a save, his fourth for the year. Jalen Denton (1-for-1) each drove in a run for the Tetons.
Williston State continued to roll going in the second game, scoring in the first two innings and pulling away with a three-run fourth inning to lead 5-0 through four innings. The Tetons defense showed up once again, keeping the Royals offense at bay, taking the pressure off the offense and letting them play comfortably.
The Tetons extended their win streak to eight games.
Jorge Maza-Leon (2-2) earned the win for the Tetons. Allowing one earned run off four hits and striking out nine batters. Kevin Conway (0-for-3), Jack Mcqueen (1-for-2) and James Pinchin (1-for-2) each recorded an RBI in the game. Alex Betancourt had a great day at the plate, driving in three runs.
The Tetons continued their stellar offensive play while limiting the opposing offense with great defense. The team has outscored their opponents 77-15 during this win streak.
Williston State will be at home for its next game against Dawson Community College on Friday.
