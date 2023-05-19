Terrille Jacobson of Alexander Public Schools was selected as North Dakota Geographic Alliance 2022 Teacher of the Year in a surprise announcement Thursday.
During a promotion ceremony for first through fourth graders moving up to the next class, the announcement came when it was time for Jacobson's fourth graders to receive their class awards. Coordinator for the North Dakota Geographic Alliance Jeffrey Beck made the announcement to the unsuspecting Jacobson.
The North Dakota Geographic Alliance is a statewide partnership between university-based learning and K-12 classrooms. The Alliance provides educators with professional development and training opportunities. It also provides teachers with resources necessary for more effective geographic learning. It is funded through an endowment from National Geographic Magazine housed at Minot State University.
"Terrill has done a great job of implementing Alliance-sponsored curriculum in her classroom. She has used our Giant Map and other teaching tools that we provide," Beck said. "She was nominated by a member of our NDGA board of directors for this award. I was excited to see her nomination because I have gotten to know Terrell over the years. I have been the NDGA state coordinator and seen firsthand her interest in geography and its teaching."
"The NDGA has a membership of more than 700 educators and stakeholders in North Dakota," Beck added. "The mission of the NDGA is to promote an effective presence of geography in the curriculum that equips North Dakota students with the geographic knowledge and skills to become productive global citizens and problem solvers in the interconnected world. This is very true of the Mrs. Jacobson's classroom. The NDGA feels that she clearly understands the importance of attaining geographic literacy as related to the future of North Dakota."
This award continues the excellent year for Jacobson, recognizing her for her irreplaceable hard work for the school and community. Also the athletic director for Alexander High School, Jacobson was awarded with the Class B Region Athletic Director of the Year from the North Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.