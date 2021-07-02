The 2021 Coyote Wrestling Club Blast and Cast event is in the works, and teams can now sign up to participate.
In a post on the club’s Facebook page on June 23, the sign-up form was originally shared and has some details for signing up and for the event itself.
The two-day sporting clay shoot and fishing tournament will take place on August 20 and August 21, and the tournament will raise money for the Williston Coyote Youth Wrestling Club.
To sign up, teams have to fill out their team name and the members’ names, along with contact information and shirt sizes.
Teams must also indicate their shooting flight preference for the day of shooting in the tournament.
Each team must also leave a main contact, along with contact information for that person.
Team entry is $450, or there is a sponsorship form a team can fill out.
The sign-up form asks that any physical forms that are filled out be mailed to PO Box 260 in Williston, or entry forms can be emailed to cwcblastandcast@gmail.com.
If anyone has any questions, they can contact Pace Bates at 701-580-1644 or Brandon Roehrich at 701-818-0284. People can also email any questions to cwcblastandcast@gmail.com.