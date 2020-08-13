Changes have taken the main stage this year and aside from adjusting to new COVID-19 guidelines, the Williston High School football team has another challenge to tackle this year — a younger team.
Head coach Andrew Mock said after graduating a handful of seniors, now it is time to focus on rebuilding a team.
Last year, after starting off strong with a two-game winning streak, the team went 3-6 overall and got eliminated from the playoffs early on after losing to the Mandan Braves on Oct. 19.
Mock said they did all right but several players got injured and ultimately the small mistakes held them up.
Now, he said they are just trying to move on and rebuild and with a younger team, the task possible.
He said every year when practices start, there is always a different focus whether it is working on the defense or testing the offense.
“This year we know we have a young core group of kids so we really have to slow down and focus on the fundamentals and how to play each position,” he said.
This means looking at each player's responsibilities and making sure they understand what their role is to the team and in the game, Mock said.
“(We have to) make sure the understanding and comprehension is at a high level before moving on to more complex stuff,” he said.
There are only two returning starters this year and with two weeks to go until the first match, Mock said they will just have to “go with the punches.”
“We have to make sure these younger guys know what their jobs are,” he said.
COVID-19 guidelines
Mock said the new guidelines that were issued by the North Dakota High School Association and the Western Dakota Association are not necessarily frustrating or difficult to adjust to.
He said they just have to follow them like it is and although they understand the inconvenience it might be, they have to do it to ensure the kids’ safety.
“The thing is for us, first of all, when we have to tell these kids that they have to do these things it’s so we can have a season,” Mock said. “So if kids aren’t doing what they’re supposed to be doing then we’re not going to have a season so that’s what we tell them.”
Mock also said that they are hopeful this situation will “ just be a one year deal,” but understands that the situation and climate can change at any moment, especially with football being a high risk sport.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID. We don’t know if it’s going to be around next year so these guidelines are in place this year and it could be next year it could be for the future so we just have to go within the guidelines we’re given and just play football,” he said.
Ultimately he said the entire team is just excited to be back.
“Everybody knows we have some hoops that we have to jump through in order to make sure everyone is safe when they’re out playing football this year,” Mock said, “But it’s worth it to get these seniors their last year of football and a lot of these kids only get four years of high school football so we’re excited that we’re able to provide that opportunity again this year.”