Studio 89 Dance Company attended their first ever Nationals competition and did great. 

The Senior Company 1 performed "Looks Like You" and finished fifth overall in the 13 and up Shining Star advanced routines. 

The Junior Elites performed "Work Song" and were the Judge's Cup winners for the 12 and under category. 

The teens and seniors performed "Young and Beautiful" taking Platinum. 

Seniors 1 and 2 performed "Americano", winning Platinum and the choreography award. They also took Platinum for their "Turning Tables" performance. 

Several solo awards were given out as well. 

Congratulations, dancers! 



