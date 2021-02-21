The Coyotes boys hockey team qualified for the NDHSAA state tournament for the first time since 2010.
This feat came after the Coyotes defeated Dickinson 9-3 in a win-or-go-home game in the West Region Tournament on Feb. 20. Only the winner of Saturday's game could advance to state.
Landon Thiessen and Jackson Ekblad share a big game to lead Williston in scoring.
Thiessen walked away with three goals, one of which was unassisted, and Ekblad had two unassisted goals.
Overall, six Williston players scored to make up the nine goals and Williston wasn't playing around. They came ready and determined to make it to state.
The Coyotes wasted no time when it came to scoring. Thiessen, with assists from Haden Bergstrom and Colby Nehring, scored the first goal 1 minute and 10 seconds into the game.
Then, Ekblad scored his first unassisted goal a little over three minutes into the game.
The Midgets responded with a goal of their own at 8 minutes and 10 seconds into the first period.
Scoring resumed in the second period when Hunter Rossland, assisted by Ekblad and Carter Bakken, scored just 45 seconds in.
Bergstrom, with help from Rossland and Riley Erickson, slapped the puck in the net for another Williston goal just 30 seconds later.
About four minutes into the second period Ashton Collings scored the fifth Coyotes goal. He was assisted by Bergstrom.
Ekblad scored Williston's sixth goal at 12 minutes into the period, he was unassisted, and Dickinson scored the period's final goal with just minutes left.
Thiessen scored his first and only unassisted goal a little over four minutes into the final period of regulation.
Erickson, who was assisted by Collings, scored at 14 minutes into the third period about seven minutes after the Midgets scored their final goal of the game.
To finish the game, Thiessen scored Williston's ninth and final goal with help from Wyler Mitchell.
Other things to note:
- Wiliston's goalie Mason Haugenoe had 32 saves in the game and back goalie Trexton Robinson had one save in the third period.
- Saturday's game is tied for Williston's highest scoring of the season. The other game was the season opener against Hazen-Beulah where Williston won 9-0.
- Records: Dickinson, 4-14-0-1 Overall; 3-12-0-1 WDA; Williston, 9-6-1-2 Overall; 7-5-1-2 WDA
Williston advances to the 2021 NDHSAA Boys Hockey State Tournament quarterfinals.
They take on Grand Forks Red River, the No. 2 seed in the East Region, at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.
The game will be played at the Purpur Arena in Grand Forks.
The semifinal round will be played Feb. 26 and the championship round will be Feb. 27. Both will be played at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.