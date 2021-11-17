NDHSAA logo

The North Dakota High School Activities Association

The bracket is set for the North Dakota High School Activities Association Class A State volleyball tournament.

Out of the Western Dakota Association, all four Bismarck Schools will be competing, and out of the Eastern Dakota Conference, four schools from the Fargo area will be competing.

The tournament starts on Thursday, Nov. 18 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 20. Here’s a look at each matchup in the first round.

West Fargo High School is the No. 1 seed out of the east, and it will take on Bismarck St. Mary’s, the No. 4 seed from the west.

Just below them in the quarterfinal bracket, Bismarck High School, No. 2 in the west, will take on West Fargo Sheyenne, the No. 3 team in the east.

In the lower half of the bracket, Bismarck Century, the No. 1 team from the west and the defending state champion, takes on Fargo Davies, the No. 4 team in the east.

The last quarterfinal matchup is Shanley High School, the No. 2 team in the east, against Bismarck Legacy, the No. 3 team from the west.

Teams that lose in the quarterfinal are not out completely, as there will be games for seventh and fifth place.

The consolation semifinals and regular semifinals will be played on Friday, Nov. 19, and the seventh place, fifth place, third place and championship games will be played on Saturday.

