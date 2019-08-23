Coming off a 3-5 campaign in Class A competition, the Stanley Bluejays football program, an 11-man team, has decided to forfeit their 2019 varsity season due to lack of participation numbers.
According to Stanley athletic director Brooks Stafslien, there were just 16 players who attended the first day of Bluejays training camp on Aug. 14. As a result, the decision was made to discontinue their varsity season. "We are not able to sustain consistent numbers large enough to compete at the varsity level. We will be competing as a junior varsity football team for the 2019 football season," Stafslien wrote in a news release.
Beyond 2019, Stafslien says he is optimistic Stanley may be able to continue playing varsity football in the future. "We have 21 players on our JV team this year, so that is encouraging moving forward," the Bluejays athletic director said. "It's important for us to have a varsity football team, but ultimately the safety of our student-athletes is the most important factor, so we will have to make a determination that benefits them."