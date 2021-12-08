Isaiah St. Romain, center, was named the Player of the Game and received the Donn Skadeland $500 scholarship Tuesday, Dec. 8. Pictured left to right is Audrey Larson, assistant principal at WHS; Dave Hanson, the president/CEO of American State Bank & Trust Co. of Williston; Ryan Geltel, American State Bank & Trust Board of Directors member; Isaiah St. Romain, WHS sophomore and recipient of the Donn Skadeland Award; Jenna Arp, daughter of the late Donn Skadeland who was representing the Skadelad family; and Pat Sogard, chairman of the American State Bank & Trust Board of Directors.
Isaiah St. Romain, No. 11 on the Williston High School boys varsity basketball team, is this year’s recipient of the Donn Skadeland $500 scholarship.
St. Romain received the award because he was the Player of the Game. He was named this after collecting the most stats for the team in the Tuesday, Dec. 8 home game against Minot.
“It feels great to come out to this game and win an award like this, a scholarship like this,” St. Romain said. “It feels very good.”
St. Romain is a sophomore on the team, and overall he said some of his goals this season is to have a good, winning season, to focus on his schoolwork and make sure he strives to get excellent grades, and to also take care of his siblings and family.
And, regarding the game and the scholarship, he said he had his team to thank.
“I just want to shout out to my coaches and my teammates for making this happen for me today,” he said.
Tuesday night marked the 11th Annual Donn Skadeland night. The event is held at a WHS boys varsity basketball game and WHS girls varsity basketball game, and the focus of it is to honor the memory of Donn Skadeland.
Skadeland was an outstanding student athlete in his years at WHS, and he remained a loyal supporter of WHS student athletes throughout his lifetime.
In particular, he was a member of the WHS boys basketball team, including the 1975 state championship team.
Skadeland died July of 2011.
WHS, the Skadeland family and American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston hosted the initial Donn Skadeland Night and Scholarships in 2012, and in ten years, $11,500 has been awarded to WHS athletes.
The scholarship has been funded by the Skadeland family and ASB&T and will be distributed by the Coyote Foundation.