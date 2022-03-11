WHS James Powers golf

James Powers, a Williston High School senior and leader on the boys golf team, tees off at the No. 8 hole during the Century-Legacy Invite on April 17, 2021. Williston finished third.

 File Photo

It’s a wrap on winter sports for Williston High School, and now attention is focused on the spring.

Seven teams are gearing up for the Spring 2022 season at Williston High, with competition starting as soon as the end of March.

Here’s a look at start dates for practice and the first contest for those teams:

Boys and Girls Track and FieldThe start date for the boys and girls track and field teams was Monday, February 28.

According to the WDA website, the first competition is set for March 25 in Fargo.

Baseball

The Coyotes start baseball on March 21.

That’s plenty of time to gear up for an April 1 season opener.

According to the WDA website, Williston travels to Grand Forks for a 4 p.m. game against Grand Forks Central at Haaland Field.

Softball

Softball officially starts practicing on March 21.

The Lady Coyotes then open the season at home on April 1 when they host rival Watford City. That game starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be at Western Star Softball Complex.

Girls Soccer

Girls soccer starts its first-ever varsity season on Monday, March 28.

It’s a big year for Williston girls soccer and their first WDA varsity game is set for April 8.

That’s when they take on Legacy in Bismarck starting at 6 p.m. at the Sanford Sports Complex.

Girls Tennis

The WHS girls tennis team starts its season on April 3.

The Lady Coyotes will be practicing until April 19 when they open their season at home.

They will host Minot at the Davidson Park Tennis Courts starting at 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

The last Coyote team to start its season is the boys golf team.

Boys golf starts April 10, and the Coyotes open regular season competition on April 18.

The Coyotes will head to the Tom O’Leary Golf Course in Bismarck for their first invitational starting at 10 a.m.

