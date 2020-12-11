The release of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Class A boys and girls basketball preseason polls give Williston High School and Watford City High School an idea of which teams will be the ones to beat.
Teams from both the East Region and West Region are represented in the polls, but the teams from the West Region are the ones the Coyotes and Wolves will have to worry about once the season begins.
On the boys side, Jamestown, in the West Region, finished first in the preseason poll. Jamestown received nine first-place votes, three more than the second place team, which was West Fargo Sheyenne out of the East Region.
Bismarck High out of the West was voted to third place in the poll, receiving just one first-place vote, but it managed to get more points than Fargo Davies (East Region), which was voted to fourth place while receiving two first-place votes.
Bismarck Legacy (West Region) took fifth place in the poll to round out the top five, and West Fargo, Bismarck Century and Mandan also received votes but did not crack the top five.
Some similar school names are present in the top five for the girls preseason poll, but one team had some clear recognition.
Bismarck Century, out of the West Region, was voted to first place in the preseason poll for girls basketball, receiving a dominant 16 first-place votes. Fargo Davies (East) and Bismarck Legacy (West) finished second and third respectively in the poll, both receiving one first-place vote.
West Fargo, out of the East Region, finished fourth place in the poll, and rounding out the top five is Bismack High (West Region).
Fargo Shanley and Devils Lake also received votes but did not crack the top five.