Softball season is right around the corner for Williston High School.
Practice began March 20, and the team has seen a very big turnout this year. Fifty students have signed up to play on the varsity, junior varsity 1 and junior varsity 2 teams.
Weather has taken a positive turn over the last week, but for now, a typical practice consists of the team splitting its time between two facilities and splitting time with the school's baseball team. Varsity Coach Jesse Stundal has been able to make it work.
"Spring softball challenges are trying to simulate all aspects of the game while being indoors. We are currently practicing at two different facilities for just over an hour at each place. Softball is splitting time with baseball, but so far it's working out pretty well," Stundal said. "Space is an issue, but we've been able to split into smaller groups and make it work."
The varsity team will have 13 players, 10 returning from last year. Two seniors and four juniors bring experience to the team as well as mentoring the classes below them.
"Senior Caeleigh Goodman will be back in the circle to anchor the pitching core," Stundal said.
After earning a top four placement in the WDA last year, a trip to state is the focus this year.
"Placing in the top four in the WDA and making the trip to state is our goal," Stundal said. "Early practices consist of getting everyone reps and seeing who will be playing in what spot. To break up the indoor workouts, we've incorporated some team building activities to get the girls working together and having fun as a team."
After postponing their first game against Turtle Mountain Community on Tuesday, the Coyotes' season opener is scheduled for Thursday, when they will head to Sidney to take on the Eagles.
Journalist
