Two area softball teams saw some conference action Tuesday, May 11 and are inching closer to the end of the season.
The Williston High School softball team picked up a pair of big wins on Tuesday, sweeping a doubleheader against Turtle Mountain Community High School.
Like the last time the two teams met, the Lady Coyotes blew out Turtle Mountain in both games.
Williston defeated Turtle Mountain 22-1 and 19-2 in the games Tuesday, combining for 41 runs while only giving up three total.
The last time the two teams met, Williston won both games by scores of 18-2 and 20-0.
The doubleheader win was just the boost the Lady Coyotes needed. Over the weekend, the team lost three games during the Midseason Madness Jamboree.
However, despite the losses, the Lady Coyotes did have a great game when they played Fargo Shanley.
That same confidence followed the team into Tuesday’s games.
Overall this season, Williston is now 6-17 with a 2-8 conference record.
The next games for the Lady Coyotes are home on Thursday, May 13 against Mandan.
Watford City High School’s softball team also played a doubleheader on Tuesday against Mandan.
The Lady Wolves were able to score 16 runs total, but Mandan was too much, winning the games 29-12 and 18-4.
Tuesday’s doubleheader was the first time the two teams met this season.
Watford City drops to 3-14 overall this season, 2-12 in conference play with the losses. However, the Lady Wolves still have a chance to pick up some wins.
The next action for Watford City will be a home doubleheader on Saturday, May 15 against Bismarck Century. There, the Lady Wolves will try to turn the tides and improve their record.