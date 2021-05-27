The Williston softball team had a rude welcome to the Western Dakota Association tournament, as Dickinson defeated the Lady Coyotes 19-0 on Thursday, May 27 in the first round of the tournament.
Despite the loss, Williston’s season isn’t over yet. The Lady Coyotes play Minot on Friday, May 28, with the winner advancing in the consolation bracket and the loser going home.
Dickinson jumped out to a big lead early and managed to keep Williston at bay while growing its lead.
In the bottom of the first inning, Dickinson scored seven runs, and in the third and fourth inning, Dickinson scored eight and four runs, respectively.
Williston did come close to scoring in the fourth inning.
Kierra Slagle kicked off the inning by reaching first base on an error. After that, Aaliyah Bertelsen drew a walk, putting a runner in scoring position.
Savannah Douglas came up next, and despite grounding out, she was able to advance the runners to third and second base.
Williston, though, wasn’t able to bring in Slagle or Bertelsen to score.
The Lady Coyotes finished the game with one hit, and Bertelsen was the one who kept them from getting no-hit by Dickinson. Bertelsen hit a line-drive double to right field in the second inning.
Williston was able to get on base a fair amount, though; overall, the Lady Coyotes were able to draw six walks. Olivia Bervig led the team with two walks, and Jaidyn Nass, Sierra Main, Caeleigh Goodman and Bertelsen each had a walk.
With the loss, Williston now has to win to avoid the season ending.
Minot has won all four games between the two this season, but Williston has played well in those games. Should the Lady Coyotes win, they will still have a chance to keep advancing in the tournament.