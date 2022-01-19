Sierra Watterud, the second from right, poses for a picture with her family after she signed her letter of intent on Jan. 12.

Sierra Watterud, who has in her own right become one of Williston’s most notable runners, signed her national Letter of Intent to run at South Dakota State University.

Her college tenure starts fall 2022.

Watterud signed her letter in front of family, friends and her teammates on Jan. 12.

This is why we are naming Watterud athlete of the week.

Watterud has been a leader on the WHS cross country team and track and field team during her high school career.

Most recently, she was a member on the 2021 girls cross country team that won the NDHSAA Class A title.

In fact she was in the top 20 and received All-State honors.

And that’s just for this year.

Congratulations, Sierra and good luck in South Dakota!

