Sidney and Fairview team up on the mat to take on Huntley Project By Brendan Saunders Jan 23, 2023 Sidney and Fairview high school wrestling teams teamed up to take on Huntley Project High School in a dual on Jan. 19. Huntley ended the day with a win; 40-14. Sidney and Fairview had a 3-2 differential in matches won by decision. A highlight of the dual included Sidney and Fairview tying in the sudden victory match with Gordan Knapp's victory over Huntley's Baylor Burton. Zander Dean of Sidney also got the only technical victory of the night in his win over Huntley's Tucker Kaczmarek. Final individual results103: Gordan Knapp (Sidney/Fairview) over Baylor Burton (Huntley) SV-1 6-4113: Evan VonOlnhausen (Huntley) over Carson Propp (Sidney/Fairview) Fall 1:09120: Gavin Nedens (Huntley) over Brody Keysor (Sidney/Fairview) Dec 4-1126: Derek Lachenmeier (Huntley) over Burton Pollari (Sidney/Fairview) Dec 7-0132: Cooper Lane (Huntley) over Reece Graves (Sidney/Fairview) SV-1 6-4138: Owen Lonski (Sidney/Fairview) over Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley) Dec 6-3145: Zander Dean (Sidney/Fairview) over Tucker Kaczmarek (Huntley) TF 15-0 3:58152: Grady Schmidt (Huntley) over Ty Schepens (Sidney/Fairview) MD 11-3160: Wylee Lindeen (Huntley) over Deion Potter (Sidney/Fairview) Fall 2:00170: Hayden VonOlnhausen (Huntley) over Deion Potter (Sidney/Fairview) Dec 8-4182: Garrett Sholley (Huntley) over Thor Folgem (Sidney/Fairview) Fall 1:15205: Spencer Higareda (Huntley) over Nathan Romo (Sidney/Fairview) Fall 1:44285: Caleb Klienke (Sidney/Fairview) over Gunnar Oblander (Huntley) Dec 6-2