Two Williston High School girls tennis players were named to the All Western Dakota Association team, which was announced earlier this week.
Shelby Meyer and Chesni Strand are the two Lady Coyotes who received the honors, standing out and representing Williston among a competitive field of athletes.
The athletes named to the list were selected based on their place at the West Region Individual Tournament. The top five singles placewinners and top five doubles team placewinners were included in the list.
Meyer led the team with four singles wins this season, according to the WDA website, and Strand also picked up a win. Strand found some good success in doubles matches, as she won three doubles matches in total. Meyer also won three doubles matches in total.
Strand’s singles victory came in a 6-3, 6-4 match against a Bismarck High opponent. Meyer had two separate two-match win streaks this season.
Here is the full list of athletes who were named to the All-WDA Team.
Bismarck Century: Blaike Zander, Riley Lembke, Maya Kubsad
Bismarck Legacy: Camaryn Beasley, Sierra Knoll
Dickinson: Valeria Bradley
Jamestown: Phoebe Olson
Mandan: Elizabeth Felderman, Kate Kesler, Sophia Felderman, Breanna Helbling
Minot: Sofia Egge, Eden Olson
Williston: Shelby Meyer, Chesni Strand