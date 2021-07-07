It’s been an up-and-down season so far for the Williston Post 37 Keybirds, but there is still time for them to turn things around and get prepared for the state tournament.
And according to head coach Shawn Egge, the plan is for the Keybirds to show up for the state tournament.
In an interview on June 29, Egge talked about where the team was at and how the state tournament will be set up.
There are nine teams in the state and only eight make it into the tournament, so there will be a play-in game for the last two teams, Egge said.
As of June 29, Egge said the Keybirds didn’t have any conference wins and were in position to play in the play-in game, but he added that the team plans on playing in the state tournament.
So far this summer, the Keybirds are 7-19, according to GameChanger. The Keybirds have put together some small winning streaks but have also had some losing streaks, including the six-game one they are currently on after a doubleheader loss on Tuesday, July 6 to Jamestown.
One stretch of good games included the Keybirds winning the TruWealth tournament, but they followed that up with a 13-game losing streak.
Then a three-game win streak ended that big losing streak before this current losing streak popped up.
Egge said the team started the season well, but that skid really hurt the Keybirds’ progression through the season.
“We couldn’t buy anything at that point,” Egge said. “I mean it was tough and we were on a road trip there, and it almost seemed like that road trip, I think five days, it felt like 10. It was rough.”
Although that 13-game skid was tough on the team, Egge said the Keybirds got through it for the better.
“We’re a completely different ball club,” he said. “We just need to put a whole game together at this point. We’re putting bits and pieces together, if we can just find a whole seven innings and put that together I think we’ll be just fine.”
When it comes to what the Keybirds are doing right, scoring runs is one of them.
In the last nine games, which includes the win streak and current losing streak, the Keybirds were only shut out once and have scored four or more runs in eight of the games.
Egge said the team’s bats have been doing well, and he said the team’s defense has also been getting better since the start of the season.
One area where the Keybirds can still improve is pitching, Egge said.
“We’re struggling on the mound,” Egge said. “We’re not very efficient when it comes to throwing guys out there.”
Egge said the team has its pitchers they know can be relied on, but they are looking for those pitchers who can come into the game late and provide good relief and close games out.
Finding those guys who can come in and do well in relief is the biggest thing for the team from here on out, Egge added.
The team still has some time to keep improving before the state tournament comes around, but considering some of the rough patches the team has endured, he likes what his team has been able to do and is accomplishing recently.