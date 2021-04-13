Wintry-like weather returned earlier this week across the state and forced the postponement of several Williston High School spring games and matches on Tuesday, April 13.
As of Tuesday morning the track and field middle school meet that was supposed to be held at 1 p.m. in Watford City has been rescheduled to April 19.
Additionally Tuesday's home baseball doubleheaders (JV and varsity) that were supposed to be played against Bismarck High at 4:30 p.m. have been rescheduled to May 5.
Both the JV and varsity softball games that was supposed to be played at Dickinson has bee rescheduled to April 29.
Finally the girls JV1 and JV2 soccer games that were supposed to be played Tuesday night at home have been postponed but not rescheduled yet.
Both teams were supposed to host Legacy.
The postponements were announced on Monday, April 12 on the Williston Coyotes Athletics and Activities Facebook page.
Williston also had two games canceled and one game postponed Monday night—the baseball JV2 and baseball JV games were canceled and the softball JV2 game was postponed.
Williston wasn't alone in the postponements. Several other WDA teams like Watford City and schools in Bismarck canceled, postponed or rescheduled games.
Also as of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, games for the rest of the week remain in play except for the April 16 boys golf invitational, which was rescheduled to April 20 and will be in Dickinson.
More information about game times can be found at the Williston High School athletics page under game schedules.