Several Williston High School games slated for this week have either been postponed or canceled.

This was done in anticipation of impending bad weather expected for the week.

There is a blizzard warning in effect until Thursday evening, according to weather.com.

Here’s a list of canceled/postponed games as found on the Williston Coyotes Athletics and Activities Facebook page.

The April 12 girls soccer game against Bismarck St. Mary’s has been moved to May 19.

The April 14 girls soccer game against Jamestown has been moved to April 30.

The April 14 baseball game against Mandan has been canceled.

The April 14 varsity softball game against Mandan has been moved to May 5. The JV game has been canceled.

The girls track meet on April 12 in Mandan has been canceled.

As of right now, the only event still scheduled for this week is the boys track and field meet in Minot at the Duane Carlson Stadium.

The meet is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

For a full list of athletic and activity events at Williston High visit:

https://www.westerndakotaassociation.org/public/genie/190/school/8/date/2022-04-11/view/week/?fbclid=IwAR0djr85qOfHfEfvFAmKh4JsxGk5AxuLQh_mba9tOkaC3D0etQqCnHFqxFg



