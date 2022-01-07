Trinity Christian boys bball

Caden Vaughn jumps up to score for the Williston Trinity Christian boys basketball team during a District 15 consolation match against Alexander on March 1, 2021. The Crusaders won the game 83-42.

 File Photo

It was an excellent week back for several Class B basketball programs in the area.

For starters, the Alexander Comets boys basketball team defeated Divide County 44-25 on Jan. 3 at home.

Meanwhile the Williston Trinity-Alexander Comet Crusaders girls basketball team defeated Ray 50-49 on Jan. 6 at Alexander.

The Comet-Crusaders also defeated Divide County on Jan. 3. They won 40-17.

The Pirates faced tough competitors their first week back from break and unfortunately couldn’t find a win.

The Tioga boys basketball team lost to Stanley 72-43 on Jan. 4 and lost to Lewis & Clark 63-36 on Jan. 6

The Tioga girls basketball team lost 74-38 to Westhope/Newburg on Jan. 3 and lost 48-44 to Stanley on Jan. 4

In Trenton, the boys basketball team had a canceled game against White Shield its first week back and return to the court Jan. 7.

However, the Trenton girls basketball team defeated White Shield 67-17 on Jan. 6 at home.

And in Williston, the Trinity Christian boys basketball team returns to the court on Jan. 8 when they take on Beach High School on the road.

