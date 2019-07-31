The Williston 15's of the Babe Ruth League wrapped up their 2019 summer campaign with an overall record of 9-13-1, which included a 13-10 victory over the Kansas state champion Liberal Rattlers during the Midwest Regional Baseball Tournament on July 27.
Coming into the season, head coach Mason Przybilla told the Williston Herald one of the key points of emphasis was to improve and build upon each player's individual skill level, as well as to enhance the overall baseball IQ of his club. As Przybilla sees it, the Williston 15's did exactly that. "Coaching at this level is all about pushing the right buttons, and the players really grasped the concepts we were trying to teach," Przybilla states. "Every kid is going to improve at a different pace, and it is such an on-going process, that is the great thing about youth sports. There is so much for these kids to learn, so if they can just take one or two things away from this experience, then I think I've done my job."
One of the biggest challenges for Przybilla and his coaching staff was working with an entirely new group of players. As the season continued, the Williston coaching mentor says he was able to develop a rapport with his club that made managing each game easier. "Once I was able to get a feel for how each kid responds to certain situations, I had a better understanding of how to coach them," Przybilla adds.
Moving forward, the Babe Ruth League coach emphasizes the importance of hard work to his players that are looking to continue their journey on the baseball diamond. Coach Przybilla states a strong work ethic and desire to learn will serve his young player well, not only in baseball, but in all other aspect of their lives. "If you're not playing and working hard, you'll get passed up by somebody else. You have to be willing to put in the work to become successful, and that goes with anything in life really," the coach continues.