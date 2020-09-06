Cameron Elmer is the new full-time head swim coach for the Williston Sea Lions swim club and brings years of swimming experience and athletic experience with him.
Christina Luthy, the president of the club, made the announcement on Sept. 4 and said this is the first time in over 50 years (since the club’s establishment) that a full-time head coach has been hired.
Elmer replaces former head coach Karen Guglich, who has spent the last 10 years developing the program, according to a press release from Luthy.
“With (Elmer’s) experience as a coach and athlete, I know he will continue the positive culture and development of the WSL swim program with courage, integrity and compassion,” Luthy said.
Elmer was raised in South Louisiana and according to a press release, swimming in the bayou was one of the first things he was taught.
He swam USAA year round swimming from ages 6-13, winning 6 state championships, set two state records (50 Free, 50 Butterfly), and had 8 Top 16 Times.
When he was 10, he competed in the AAU Junior Olympics.
In a combined IM relay with Team LA/TN, he took gold for the team along with taking second place in the 100 breast, and third place in the 100 fly and 50 free events.
Then when he was 11, he attended Zones and at 12 he took first place in the 50 & 100 breaststroke while placing second and third in several others. And during that same year he was ranked second in the country in the 100 breaststroke.
But his success in athletics did not stop there.
In high school, Elmer played football and lettered all four years and received All-State Linebacker as well as a full ride academic scholarship to Nicholls State University.
Over the years he has been involved with helping coach youth football and softball.
“He strongly believes extracurricular activities help kids grow a strong work ethic and life skills,” Luthy said in the press release.
He began working in the Bakken in 2011 and his family relocated to Williston in 2014 with his wife, Amanda, two daughters and baby on the way.
“I am ecstatic to have been chosen for this opportunity to continue developing swimmers who can achieve anything they set their minds to," Elmer said.
As for new goals for the program, Luthy said one of Elmer’s many objectives is putting an emphasis on a culture of unity among the coaches, athletes and parents in order to promote long term development of excellence in competition and beyond.
“I am pleased to have (Elmer) on our team and look forward to him taking the helm on the pool deck on Sept. 4,” Luthy said. “He will work with his predecessor, (Guglich) to make the transition as seamless as possible for our athletes, parents and other coaches.”