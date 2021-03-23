The Williston Sea Lions will be holding tryouts for each swim level in April.
Tryouts will be at 5 p.m. on April 13 and 5 p.m. on April 20 at the Williston Area Recreation Center pool.
New swimmer are required to attend one of the tryout sessions prior to registering for the club.
More information about the tryouts and registration or about the Sea Lions can be found at www.willistonsealions.com. Emails can be sent to willistonsealions@gmail.com.
The Williston Sea Lions is a separate swim club that is not affiliated with the school district in Williston.
The club is a not-for-profit organization that is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors and is part of/follows guidelines from USA Swimming.
The Williston Sea Lions' goal, according to its website, is to provide specific training to challenge and motivate athletes, develop them to the best of their abilities and achieve success in swimming and in life.
"Through the sport of swimming, we encourage ideals such as honesty, integrity, hard work, self-discipline, self-esteem, teamwork and sportsmanship," the website about section reads. "The Sea Lions coaches & families provide a fun, supportive and safe atmosphere that allows each swimmer to attain his or her highest potential."
The program offers competitive swim training for swimmers of all ages at different levels.
There are five levels that swimmers are categorized in. Those levels are the Prep Team, Level 1 (ages 8 and older), Level 2 (ages 9 and older), Level 3 (ages 11 and older) and Seniors (ages 13 and older).
Head coach Cameron Elmer will evaluate swimmers, then place those athletes into the appropriate level based upon abilities, commitment and goals, according to the website.
"Regularly scheduled testing will be provided throughout the season, giving swimmers the opportunity to advance should they meet level requirements and expectations," according to the website. "All practice sessions will be held at the Williston Area Recreation Center."