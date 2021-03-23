Sea Lions logo

The Williston Sea Lions will be holding tryouts for each swim level in April. 

Tryouts will be at 5 p.m. on April 13 and 5 p.m. on April 20 at the Williston Area Recreation Center pool. 

New swimmer are required to attend one of the tryout sessions prior to registering for the club. 

More information about the tryouts and registration or about the Sea Lions can be found at www.willistonsealions.com. Emails can be sent to willistonsealions@gmail.com

The Williston Sea Lions is a separate swim club that is not affiliated with the school district in Williston. 

The club is a not-for-profit organization that is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors and is part of/follows guidelines from USA Swimming.

The Williston Sea Lions' goal, according to its website, is to provide specific training to challenge and motivate athletes, develop them to the best of their abilities and achieve success in swimming and in life.

"Through the sport of swimming, we encourage ideals such as honesty, integrity, hard work, self-discipline, self-esteem, teamwork and sportsmanship," the website about section reads. "The Sea Lions coaches & families provide a fun, supportive and safe atmosphere that allows each swimmer to attain his or her highest potential."

The program offers competitive swim training for swimmers of all ages at different levels.

There are five levels that swimmers are categorized in. Those levels are the Prep Team, Level 1 (ages 8 and older), Level 2 (ages 9 and older), Level 3 (ages 11 and older) and Seniors (ages 13 and older). 

Head coach Cameron Elmer will evaluate swimmers, then place those athletes into the appropriate level based upon abilities, commitment and goals, according to the website.

"Regularly scheduled testing will be provided throughout the season, giving swimmers the opportunity to advance should they meet level requirements and expectations," according to the website. "All practice sessions will be held at the Williston Area Recreation Center."

The 5 Sea Lions Swim Levels

PREP TEAM

The Prep Team program teaches the basics of competitive swimming, including stroke development, starts & turns. All swimmers must be able to do 25 yards of freestyle with side breathing or 25 yards of backstroke. Swimmers must be good listeners and follow directions and enter the water without coaxing. All new swimmers must be evaluated. Practice sessions are 45 minutes and are offered weekly based on age group.

LEVEL 1 (8+)

Swimmers who have completed AT LEAST a season of competitive swimming, are competing in 50 freestyle and 50 backstroke with flip turns and developing competency in breaststroke and butterfly. Swimmers in this practice group will start off the blocks and do flip turns. Practice sessions will focus on stroke improvement through drills, starts and turns, and develop a training mindset. This group is working towards completing the IMR Challenge. Level 1 swimmers are expected to attend 3-4 sessions per week and attend all home and dual meets (In Minot).

LEVEL 2 (9+)

Swimmers in Level 2 will have at least one year of swimming and are proficient in 100 free and back, 50 breast and fly. Level 2 swimmers should show excitement for competitive training and competition, are eager to try new drills, and learning to set goals for training as well as competition. Level 2 swimmers will be working towards completing the IMX challenge and training towards the State meet. Level 2 swimmers are expected to attend 4-5 sessions per week. Swimmers should attend all home meets and at least 1 away meet. Practice sessions include 1 – 1.25 hours of pool time and will be offered Monday through Friday.

LEVEL 3 (11+)

Level 3 swimmers have at least one season of competitive swimming, should be proficient in 100 and 200 Freestyle and Backstroke, 100 breaststroke and Fly, and 200 IM. Level 3 swimmers should be able to complete a 500 skimps in under 10 minutes, complete 10 x 100 at 2:00, 6 x 100 flutter kick @ 3:00 and complete 3 x 200 IM on 4:00. Swimmers will be assigned to Intermediate or Advanced levels based on interval times, and physical and mental maturity. Swimmers in Level 3 are training with a mindset for competition on the state and regional level. Level 3 swimmers are on time for practice, swimming with set goals for improvement in practice and in competition. Swimmers should attend 4-5 practices per week, all home meets and at least two away meets. Practice sessions include 1.5 - 2 hours of pool time.

SENIORS (13+)

Swimmers who have at least one season of competitive swimming experience; are proficient in all four strokes, open turns and flip turns, are proficient in reading a pace clock and following stroke technique drills. Senior Swimmers are skilled and experienced athletes committed to training and competing at a level in preparations for advancement to college level swimming. Practice sessions will focus on technique in all four strokes, maximizing distance per stroke, pace work, and racing strategy. Swimmers should complete a 500 skimps in under 10 minutes, complete 10 x 100 at 1:45, 6 x 100 flutter kick @ 2:45 and complete 3 x 200 IM on 3:30. Swimmers are required to attend at least 5 practices per week, all home meets, at least two away meets, and consider regional meets. Practice sessions include 1.5 - 2 hours of pool time.

