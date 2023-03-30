Sea Lions Senior Cup 23

Left to right, Dru Zander, Kambree Draper, Zach Budd, Braelynn Tofte and Kara Hansen returned from the Senior Cup with a lot of learning experiences. 

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

Coach Cameron Elmer and swimmers Kambree Draper, Dru Zander, Zach Budd, Braelynn Tofte and Kara Hansen returned from St. Petersburg, Florida, after competing in the Senior Cup.

After five days of competing with some of the top athletes in the country, the Sea Lions returned with confidence and more knowledge from the experience. 



