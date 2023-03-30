Coach Cameron Elmer and swimmers Kambree Draper, Dru Zander, Zach Budd, Braelynn Tofte and Kara Hansen returned from St. Petersburg, Florida, after competing in the Senior Cup.
After five days of competing with some of the top athletes in the country, the Sea Lions returned with confidence and more knowledge from the experience.
Zander said that meeting people from all over the country and learning how they train was one of the favorite experiences.
"The experience of seeing everyone from everywhere. It was fun to talk to the other athletes and see how long they have been training. And to see a lot of people swim. I mean people were hitting trial times there easy, so it was a good experience to see all that," she said.
Draper and the team witnessed Olympic winner Caeleb Dressel's Senior Cup record be broken multiple times.
"It was pretty crazy to watch," Draper said. "We watched Caeleb Dressel's record get broke like three times. It had been there a while, but it was broken by 15-year-olds."
Budd thought the experience was great motivation to train harder.
"It was a really good experience. We got to see what we need to do to strive to get faster and to look forward to the next event," he said.
Seeing everything she had trained for and the hard work put in throughout the season coming together in one meet put everything in prospective for Tofte.
"It was a really good experience," Tofte said. "We got to see what we need to do to strive to get faster and to look forward to the next event.
"The big picture is what I thought, seeing everything that we did throughout the year coming together for this one thing; that was the big thing. If I hadn’t done this, then I probably wouldn’t have been there. It was really cool to see everything come together."
Such a big event can bring a lot of excitement from the crowd and opposing swimmers, creating a great environment for competitors. Seeing how other teams get amped up before a race and other things teams did was a good experience for Hansen.
"It showed a lot more of what I saw in myself, and what I took away from it was a lot of the other teams, and how they did a lot of stuff, like how they played music before, or how they were jumping around. The excitement and the environment was really good there," Hansen said.
Before traveling to Florida, the five had recently competed in the state meet in Bismarck before leaving to compete again. This can create a lot of burnout in a young athlete said Elmer, who is proud of all the hard work that each athlete put in to represent Williston in those five days.
"I was really impressed with how our swimmers did, not just physically in the pool but mentally to hold it together after they had just competed for three days in the Bismarck state meet. Most of them traveled a day before, then they got three days of travel to get to Florida. Then you have five days of competing down there, so they competed and traveled 10 days in a two-week period.
"It was really awesome to see them keep a positive attitude, even going through Day 4 and 5 of the meet. You hear a lot of kids (on other teams) on deck complaining, that they don’t want to be there even though it’s a high-level meet; they are burnt. They don’t want to be there anymore, they haven’t necessarily swam the way that they wanted to and are just done.
"Our kids, even though some races they were great, and some not so great. For the most part, Days 4 and 5, those tough days they were positive and upbeat. They were ready to swim and were there to compete. It really showed on deck just how positive they were and keeping it together."
Swimmers are not the only people who can learn things during such a prominent meet such as the Senior Cup. Elmer was able to see how other coaches operated and prepped their swimmers for different races and events.
"Definitely a lot of different race strategies," Elmer said. "When you look at say how 200ers swam or how 400ers swam, we were watching them and the field of play while people are swimming. You watch it change drastically on different laps depending on how those different kids were trained to swim those races.
"So you look at those kids how they are swimming it, the outcome of times and kinda the similarities between what some of those swimmers may have had, even like physically compared to your swimmers, it makes you rethink some of the race strategies that you use for some of our own kids. So it was pretty awesome watching that and just seeing those different race strategies and things that I am definitely going to take back and try to apply. Because I have always been like ‘All right, this is what I have seen that works best,’ but now that I have seen a whole different level of swimming and competing, I am going to take some of those things for sure and take this month of April to just break it down and go through my notes I took while I was at the meet."
This experience will not only serve as motivation for the Sea Lions to show what their training and hard work can amount to but will remind the team that what they are building is something special.