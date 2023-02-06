featured Sea Lions set records at Valentines invitational meet By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Braelynn Tofte qualified for International Senior Cup Susan Elsbernd Williston Sea Lions' Mana Stiles competes in the mixed 100 free Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald Williston Sea Lions' Lincoln Hancock competes in the mixed 100 free Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston Sea Lions held a competition over the weekend against clubs from across the state. Dickinson, Minot and Watford City swim teams all travelled to Williston for the Invitational. Braelynn Tofte of the Sea Lions qualified for the International Swim Cup in St. Petersburg, Florida at the weekend meet for her stats in 50-yard fly and mixed 50-yard breast.The Sea Lions also set a number of new team records at the Invitational. 15-16 Girls and Overall Team Record 400IM Kambree Draper 4:33.37,11-12 Girls 1650FR Norah Pierce 20:18.12,11-12 Girls 1000Fr Norah Pierce 12:09.00,13-14 Boys 50 back and 50 fly 50Bk Zach Budd 29.08,50Fly Zach Budd 26.10,15-16 Girls and Overall Team Record 500FR, Kambree Draper 5:13.34,Girls 15-16 and Overall Team Record 200Backstroke Kambree Draper 2:13.64, Boys 13-14 Team Record 200Backstroke Zach Budd 2:14.39 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Heraldry Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Many Willistonites honored at annual Chamber banquet Williston elementary school principal placed on paid leave Williston PD welcomes three new officers Williston school district receives independent audit report from state Throw an axe and sip a beer at Busted Knuckle Williston school district completes investigation of principal Williston 10-year-old launches new comic strip Baby girl honored on PEO Founders Day Communities relying on local champions to attract workers WSC VP of Academic Affairs on administrative leave pending investigation