Family members of the Williston Sea Lions helped send them off to the state tournament on Thursday, July 22 outside the Williston Area Recreation Center.
The team also received an escort from the Williston Fire Department.
As members of the Sea Lions walked out of the ARC, their families cheered them on, either holding pom poms or by clapping.
And before members boarded their cars, the team formed a circle and started chanting.
Head Coach Cam Elmer said the team chants before every meet or competition, and when they do they are the loudest.
That was the case Thursday afternoon.
Airabella Carter, a member of the team, started the majority of the chants and together with her teammates they hyped themselves up, danced away nerves and prepared for the long drive to Bismarck.
Thirty-four swimmers from the Sea Lions will compete in the 2021 Long Course State Championship Meet in Bismarck from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25.
Also, on Sunday they will find out whether some of the swimmers qualify to compete in Zones, or the 2021 Central Zone 14 and under Championships.
Zones will be in Westmont, Illinois this year from August 4 through August 7, and is bigger than the state championship and carries a little more significance for the team.