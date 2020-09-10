The Williston Sea Lions swim club has received USA Swimming Safe Sport recognition.
The award recognizes the club’s dedication to making swimming a healthy and positive environment.
According to its website, the USA Swimming Safe Sport program is a comprehensive abuse prevention program that consists of a multi-layered approach to keep kids safe.
This approach includes having required policies and best practice guidelines; having mandatory screening, criminal background checks and employment screenings; having necessary training and education; and having monitoring, supervision and mandatory reporting.
And according to a press release from the Sea Lions, these measures are informed by experts in the field of child safety and are among the strongest safeguards found in youth-serving organizations.
USA Swimming is the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States, according to its website.
The organization promotes the culture of swimming by creating safe and healthy opportunities for athletes and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education.
The Sea Lions club has been a part of Williston for over 50 years. It is a year round competitive swim program with professionally trained and certified swim coaches.
Currently, there are about 150 swimmers from the ages of 5-18.
According to a press release from the Sea Lions, the process to become recognized was not easy, however leaders felt that it was their responsibility to provide the best environment for their athletes, coaches and parents.