"It's going to be a real fun family atmosphere."
Those were the words of Williston Sea Lions head coach Karen Guglich when describing the club's annual Swim-A-Thon, set to take place at the Williston Area Recreation center on Thursday, Jan. 23. The fundraising event is being held in conjunction with USA Swimming; the national governing body for competitive swimming.
From 4-7 p.m. that evening, members of the Sea Lions will have two hours to swim a maximum of 200 freestyle laps in the pool, and will be rewarded with various prizes and certificates for every 25 laps completed. Meanwhile, the Sea Lions will be accepting free will donations that will go towards USA Swimming, and the expenses associated with operating the local swim club.
Currently, the Sea Lions have approximately 130 swimmers that range in age from five to 16 years old. According to Guglich, this is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Williston based youth organization.
"The main goal of the Swim-A-Thon is to provide funds for the club that we love," Guglich tells the Williston Herald. "The money we raise will help pay for expenses such as salaries for coaches, pool rentals and equipment so everybody that wants to swim, can swim. It would be hard to imagine the Sea Lions continuing without this type of fundraiser."
Last year, Guglich estimates the Sea Lions raised about $25,000 at their Swim-A-Thon. This year, she states the goal is to raise $30,000. Aside from the actual dollar amount generated, the fourth-year Williston head coach says watching the community bond during the event makes the experience all the more rewarding.
"The kids get a chance to partner with others from different training groups that they wouldn't necessarily have the opportunity to compete with due to age or ability level, so that is definitely a bonus," the swimming coach adds. "And there are alot of community members who used to swim for the Sea Lions that come out and support our fundraiser. We have a multi-generational connection with our former swimmers in the area for sure."