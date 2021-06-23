The Williston Sea Lions will be looking to make a statement this weekend.
Twenty-five members will be competing in the 2021 Rushmore Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota from Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27.
Cameron Elmer, the head coach for the team, said the Sea Lions are one of three club teams representing North Dakota in the meet.
He said a total of six states will be competing, and 430 total swimmers will be competing.
"It will be an awesome, long weekend of swimming," he said.
And the goal, he said, is to get the Sea Lions on everyone's radar.
Elmer said the weekend will consist of a lot of competition that the team hasn't seen yet, and some of the younger kids on the team will experience a meet of this caliber for the first time.
However, the number of swimmers and the type of competition isn't something that will intimidate the Sea Lions.
Currently, the Sea Lions have 43 swimmers (14 and under) who rank in the top 10 in their events in the entire state.
Additionally, swimmers Norah Pierce, Dru Zander, Kambree Draper, Ezkiel Pehrson, Riley Hancock and Camden Ekblad-Lundby ranked first in different events in the state.
Elmer said overall he has a strong group of kids 14 and under, and having 43 kids rank in the top 10 in the state is a huge deal.
With that in mind, Elmer said that's why he wants to use this weekend as an opportunity to not only get Williston out there but to get North Dakota out there in the swim world.
He said normally, North Dakota isn't known for swimming like Colorado is for instance.
But after competing well at the last two competitions (one of which was at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota), the Sea Lions are getting their names out there.
That's exactly what Elmer wants to do this weekend.
"I'm looking to put us on the radar for other states," he said. "North Dakota isn't really there for swimming... and we don't really get invited to major competitions. (So this weekend) we're just trying to show that we're here and have them look at us."
But based on the team's times and their talent, getting recognized will be a cinch.
"We've come a long way," Elmer said. "We're building swimming in North Dakota, and we'll be putting swimmers out there."