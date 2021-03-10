The Williston Sea Lions are gearing up for the North Dakota State Meet this weekend and next weekend.
The state meet will be split up over two weekends, one weekend for swimmers 10 and under and another weekend for swimmers 11 and older, because of COVID-19 precautions.
Swimmers 10 and under will be competing on Saturday and Sunday (March 13 and March 14) starting at 9 a.m. both days. This part of the meet will be in Bismarck.
Then on March 19, 20 and 21 swimmers in the 11 and older block will be competing in Fargo for the second portion of the meet. The meet starts at noon on March 19 then 9 a.m. on March 20 and March 21.
Overall, a total of 40 members of the Sea Lions will be competing in the state meet.
And this year, being able to go to the state meet means a little more than just showcasing skills.
Rachel Carter, the Vice President on the Sea Lions Board of Directors, said the only word that best describes the feeling this week is amazing.
Last year, the Sea Lions didn’t get to go to the state meet because it was canceled as a result of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the meet wasn’t the only thing that was canceled. Spirit week was canceled, practices were canceled, moments that swimmers looked forward to year after year were canceled.
Which is why Carter, who is also the spirit chair for the Sea Lions this year, said every swimmer deserves every ounce of celebration they get this year because they’re amazing athletes who worked hard to have an amazing season.
“The things they do is incredible,” Carter said, referring to the swimmers in the club like her daughter for instance. “My daughter wakes up at 5 a.m. is in the water from 6-7 a.m., goes to school all day, helps take care of her brother then still practices two hours at night (with the team). With all that these kids do that is so mature and they’re so determined you forget how little they are (referring to the kids 10 and under).”
Cameron “Cam” Elmer, the head coach for the Sea Lions, said the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic was rough, to say the least.
Yet despite the hardships and the obstacles, he said the kids have been resilient and even when they couldn’t practice as a team they went out of their way to stay active.
“They were hungry,” Elmer said, referring to those members of the Sea Lions who wanted to swim again. “They just have a passion.”
And it’s a passion that has fueled them to stay safe and keep pushing this year so they could get their chance to compete at state.
Elmer talked about last year and the toll it took on his team and the family that they built around each other.
He said they were five days away from going to state when they got word that it was canceled, something that resulted in “plenty of tears shed.”
But it didn’t stop there, unfortunately. Elmer said there were other outside factors that were caused by the pandemic that impacted the club like oil prices crashing and people having to relocate to find jobs.
This meant that the club lost some swimmers and some coaches, and Elmer said he wasn’t sure if he would be able to stay at one point.
He did stay, but with only six coaches this year and not being able to have parents as involved because of COVID-19 protocols, he said a group stepped up to help—the older kids.
“We did rely on our older swimmers to help the younger kids...If it weren’t for their help we wouldn’t be where we are at right now.”
And Elmer said their help not only took a load off and eased some pressure on him and his coaching staff, but it also contributed to the tradition and legacy that is the Sea Lions.
“This isn’t my team. It’s their team...they’re going to pass the legacy down,” Elmer said. “What those younger kids see the older kids do is what they want to do when they’re that age.”
As for the state meet, Elmer said the team’s focus this season has been consistency.
With everything being so inconsistent with the pandemic, he said his swimmers have been able to find consistency at the pool.
He said what they do is they set one goal to focus on and if a swimmer, for example, is able to accomplish that goal in a meet, then it’s a win.
So far, it’s worked.
A pep rally will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 at the Williston Area Recreation Center to celebrate the Sea Lions going to state.
Then, at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 there will be a send-off for the team at the ARC.
Aside from the state meet, two swimmers will also be competing in sectionals. Kolden Kringen and Marissa Branham will be representing the Sea Lions at the Speedo Sectionals in Fargo from March 26-March 28.
Then, after about a three week break, several members of the team will head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the Augustana Spring Splash on April 30-May 2.
After talking about all that the kids do and about the year they had, Carter said something that every Sea Lion parent is most definitely feeling—”They are something to be proud of.”