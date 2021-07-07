Kambree Draper, Airabella Carter, Sabal Dangi, Isaiah Schug, Riley Hancock and Kara Hansen met in the lounge outside the pool at the Williston Area Recreation Center just after practicing in the pool on June 30.
Sitting around a table, they shared a glimpse into their world while talking about what it was like to be a Williston Sea Lion.
The six swimmers shared memories, goals and thoughts they had about their team, their coaches and how they compete.
And during the 20-minute interview, one thing became clear.
From the moment they started swimming, some as young as second grade, to now, these kids were meant to be Sea Lions.
Carter summed it up perfectly.
“Chlorine is literally in our blood,” she said.
How did you get involved with the Sea Lions?
Hansen said when she was younger she did multiple sports, but didn’t like any of them.
Then she tried swimming and it stuck.
“I fell in love with it,” Hansen said.
Hancock said after moving from Idaho he also tried several sports, and much like Hansen, he didn’t like any of them.
However, he said when he tried out for swimming, it stuck with him.
Draper said Hansen got her involved with swimming.
“Our brothers wrestled so we got into (swimming) together because we were best friends,” Draper said.
Carter shared a similar story. She said one of her friends pulled her in and she joined when she was in third grade.
Dangi started swimming summer leagues in California, where he was surrounded by talented swimmers he said he wanted to be like.
But when he came to Williston, he said he was a little hesitant.
The hesitation didn’t last though.
“From this last meet, I’ve gotten so much closer to my teammates and I’ve really gotten to know them better and that’s what brings a team together,” Dangi said. “I’m just really excited to see what’s next.”
Schug, on the other hand, had a completely different experience.
“My mom forced me to do this,” Schug said.
And before he finished the sentence the entire table burst in laughter.
“I stayed here because I have friends here. Being homeschooled since first grade, I don’t really get out a lot and this was a way for me to get a lot of friends,” he said.
During the last two years, Schug said he has improved exponentially, much like the others, and now he is swimming at the state high school level.
Although the others might not have shared a similar story with Schug, one thing they do have in common is the friendships they formed that not only keep them together on the team, but also keep them competitive.
What’s it like to be able to compete alongside each other?
Just because they’re friends doesn’t mean they just let one another win.
Carter, Schug, Hancock and Hansen said that competing against each other brings out their competitive side.
“It’s really fun to compete against each other because you know that we’re watching each other when we swim and it gives you more of like a competitive side,” Carter said. “You want to beat them more than other people from the other states.”
Schug also said when competing in the same events, they use the knowledge of each others’ times as encouragement to swim faster and push each other.
But all the competition isn’t a way to be mean, it’s a way to hold each other accountable.
Like Hancock said, it helps them race harder.
“When you’re racing next to someone you know it just helps bring out your competitive side and make you work really hard for it,” Hancock said.
What’s it like to read your name in the top 10 in the state?
To provide context for the question, 43 members (14 and under) placed in the top 10 in their events in the state at the end of June.
Sea Lions names appeared more than 150 times on the list.
The list is current as of June 22 and the times date back to April 15, 2021.
Carter said that outside the offices by the pool there’s a white board that is filled with the names of those top 10 swimmers and their events.
She said they can always walk by the board and when they do they are reminded of what they accomplished.
“It shows the level of commitment that we have,” Carter said.
Dangi said in general what this means is that it doesn’t really matter where you come from, what matters is what you put into the sport.
“If you put in the work and the work shows then that’s what’s going to matter at the end of the day,” Dangi said.
Do you ever get nervous? What’s it like in the moment before you take off?
Yes, they all said they get nervous.
However, they said they try to not let those nerves get to them.
Dangi, for instance, said whenever he gets really nervous he transfers that energy into pumping himself up.
“I’m like, ‘You got this, you trained for this and now it’s time to show it to everyone else,’” he said.
Schug and Hancock mentioned that swimming is a mental sport just as much as it is a physical sport.
“The moment behind the block and getting up on the block is like being in a play you’re trying to do it right and when you get out there (in the pool) you just naturally do it,” Schug said. “It’s a mental (game) standing behind the block, but when you get in the water, you just go.”
Carter said the feeling they get when they get up on the block just before diving in is something special.
“It’s like a feeling you would never have with any other sport,” she said.
What are your goals for the rest of the season?
Right now, one of the major goals they all share is to make it to (or qualify for) “Zones.”
Zones, or the 2021 Central Zone 14 and under Championships, will be in Westmont, Illinois this year from August 4 through August 7.
This championship is bigger than the state championship and carries a little more significance.
And with working to qualify for Zones, they said they also hope to improve their times.
What motivates them to improve their times, aside from each other, is their coaches, including head coach Cameron Elmer.
They said their coaches push them to be the best and often times having them run alongside the pool while they compete is all the motivation they need.
Plus, they said they can reach their goals as long as they don’t overthink it.