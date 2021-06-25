Sea Lions logo

The Sea Lions are making waves after 43 of their 14 and under kids placed in the top 10 in their events in the state. 

Sea Lions names appeared more than 150 times on the list. 

Here's a look at the names of the girl members and the events they placed in. 

The list is current as of June 22 and the times date back to April 15, 2021. 

Girls 8 and under

50 freestyle

Phoebe Campbell, seventh place, time of 54.85

100 freestyle

Phoebe Campbell, third place, time of 2 minutes and 1.34 seconds

Zayla Myers, eighth place, time of 2 minutes and 17.57 seconds

200 freestyle

Phoebe Campbell, fourth place, time of 4 minutes and 25.94 seconds

50 backstroke

Zayla Myers, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 3.57 seconds

Phoebe Campbell, seventh place, time of 1 minutes and 5.03 seconds

Charlotte Maisey, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 8.70 seconds

100 backstroke

Zayla Myers, fourth place, time of 2 minus and 9.04 seconds

Phoebe Campbell, sixth place, time of 2 minutes and 25.56 seconds

Kayla Guglich, eighth place, time of 2 minutes and 36.52 seconds

Olivia Norpel, ninth place, time of 2 minutes and 43.07 seconds

Kierstyn Clemmensen, 10th place, time of 2 minutes and 44.18 seconds

200 backstroke

Phoebe Campbell, second place, time of 4 minutes and 57.61 seconds

Girls 9-10

50 freestyle

Norah Pierce, second place, time of 36.39 seconds

100 freestyle

Norah Pierce, second place, time of 1 minutes and 20.63 seconds

Zoya Kovaleva, eighth place, time of 1 minute and 56.10 seconds

200 freestyle

Norah Pierce, first place, time of 2 minutes and 54.04 seconds

Elizabeth Campbell, fifth place, time of 4 minutes and 52.78 seconds

400 freestyle

Norah Pierce, first place, time of 6 minutes and 15.33 seconds

50 backstroke

Norah Pierce, fourth place, time of 46.36 seconds

100 backstoke

Norah Pierce, first place, time of 1 minutes and 34.51 seconds

Gabriella Johnson, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 51.47 seconds

200 backstroke

Elizabeth Campbell, second place, time of 4 minutes and 56.24 seconds

100 breaststroke

Gabriella Johnson, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 58.08 seconds

Girls 11-12

100 freestyle

Susannah Schug, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 23.56 seconds

400 freestyle

Susannah Schug, seventh place, time of 6 minutes and 35.19 seconds

50 backstroke

Susannah Schug, 10th place, time of 45.68 seconds

200 backstroke

Alexis Hanson, sixth place, time of 4 minutes and 20.21 seconds

50 breaststroke

Susannah Schug, eighth place, time of 49.51 seconds

200 IM

Susannah Schug, sixth place, time of 3 minutes and 41.30 seconds

Girls 13-14

50 freestyle

Dru Zander, third place, time of 30.75 seconds

Olivia Tveter, sixth place, time of 31.36 seconds

Kambree Draper, seventh place, time of 31.72 seconds

Kara Hansen, ninth place, time of 32.76 seconds

100 freestyle

Dru Zander, first place, time of 1 minute and 5.45 seconds

Kambree Draper, third place, time of 1 minute and 6.96 seconds

Olivia Tveter, fifth place, time of 1 minute and 11.22 seconds

Kara Hansen, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 13.90 seconds

200 freestyle

Kambree Draper, first place, time of 2 minutes and 24.34 seconds

Kara Hansen, third place, time of 2 minutes and 38.94 seconds

Olivia Tveter, fifth place, time of 2 minutes and 39.45 seconds

Airabella Carter, eighth place, time of 2 minutes and 52.35 seconds

400 freestyle

Kambree Draper, first place, time of 5 minutes and 1.09 seconds

Olivia Tveter, second place, time of 5 minutes and 47.29 seconds

Airabella Carter, fourth place, time of 6 minutes and 12.19 seconds

800 freestyle

Kambree Draper, first place, time of 10 minutes and 17.09 seconds

Kara Hansen, third place, time of 11 minutes and 35.46 seconds

1500 freestyle

Kambree Draper, first place, time of 19 minutes and 41.67 seconds

Airabella Carter, second place, time of 24 minutes and 8.04 seconds

50 backstroke

Dru Zander, sixth place, 37.19 seconds

Kara Hansen, seventh place, 38.76 seconds

100 backstroke

Kambree Draper, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 20.71 seconds

Kara Hansen, seventh place, time of 1 minute and 21.56 seconds

200 backstroke

Kara Hansen, second place, time of 2 minutes and 49.57 seconds

Airabella Carter, seventh place, time of 3 minutes and 17.43 seconds

50 breaststroke

Kambree Draper, first place, time of 39.13 seconds

Addison Elsbernd, 10th place, time of 47.87 seconds

100 breaststroke

Kambree Draper, first place, time of 1 minute and 24.62 seconds

200 breaststroke

Kambree Draper, first place, time of 2 minutes and 59.66 seconds

Olivia Tveter, fourth place, time of 3 minutes and 45.57 seconds

Airabella Carter, seventh place, time of 4 minutes and 13.17 seconds

50 fly

Dru Zander, first place, time of 33.03 seconds

Olivia Tveter, tied for fourth place, time of 34.33 seconds

100 fly

Kambree Draper, second place, time of 1 minute and 23.19 seconds

200 fly

Kambree Draper, first place, time of 2 minutes and 57.33 seconds

200 IM

Kambree Draper, first place, time of 2 minutes and 39.82 seconds

400 IM

Kambree Draper, first place, time of 5 minutes and 44.94 seconds

Olivia Tveter, second place, time of 6 minutes and 48.90 seconds

Girls open

50 breaststroke

Myah Tofte, ninth place, time of 43.71 seconds

100 breaststroke

Myah Tofte, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 36.59 seconds

The list of boys names who placed in the top 10 will be published in the June 30 edition of the Williston Herald

For the entire list of names and events visit https://www.teamunify.com/czndslsc/UserFiles/File/LC%20Top%20Times/top-10-times-2021-6-21_073387.pdf

