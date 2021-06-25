The Sea Lions are making waves after 43 of their 14 and under kids placed in the top 10 in their events in the state.
Sea Lions names appeared more than 150 times on the list.
Here's a look at the names of the girl members and the events they placed in.
The list is current as of June 22 and the times date back to April 15, 2021.
Girls 8 and under
50 freestyle
Phoebe Campbell, seventh place, time of 54.85
100 freestyle
Phoebe Campbell, third place, time of 2 minutes and 1.34 seconds
Zayla Myers, eighth place, time of 2 minutes and 17.57 seconds
200 freestyle
Phoebe Campbell, fourth place, time of 4 minutes and 25.94 seconds
50 backstroke
Zayla Myers, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 3.57 seconds
Phoebe Campbell, seventh place, time of 1 minutes and 5.03 seconds
Charlotte Maisey, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 8.70 seconds
100 backstroke
Zayla Myers, fourth place, time of 2 minus and 9.04 seconds
Phoebe Campbell, sixth place, time of 2 minutes and 25.56 seconds
Kayla Guglich, eighth place, time of 2 minutes and 36.52 seconds
Olivia Norpel, ninth place, time of 2 minutes and 43.07 seconds
Kierstyn Clemmensen, 10th place, time of 2 minutes and 44.18 seconds
200 backstroke
Phoebe Campbell, second place, time of 4 minutes and 57.61 seconds
Girls 9-10
50 freestyle
Norah Pierce, second place, time of 36.39 seconds
100 freestyle
Norah Pierce, second place, time of 1 minutes and 20.63 seconds
Zoya Kovaleva, eighth place, time of 1 minute and 56.10 seconds
200 freestyle
Norah Pierce, first place, time of 2 minutes and 54.04 seconds
Elizabeth Campbell, fifth place, time of 4 minutes and 52.78 seconds
400 freestyle
Norah Pierce, first place, time of 6 minutes and 15.33 seconds
50 backstroke
Norah Pierce, fourth place, time of 46.36 seconds
100 backstoke
Norah Pierce, first place, time of 1 minutes and 34.51 seconds
Gabriella Johnson, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 51.47 seconds
200 backstroke
Elizabeth Campbell, second place, time of 4 minutes and 56.24 seconds
100 breaststroke
Gabriella Johnson, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 58.08 seconds
Girls 11-12
100 freestyle
Susannah Schug, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 23.56 seconds
400 freestyle
Susannah Schug, seventh place, time of 6 minutes and 35.19 seconds
50 backstroke
Susannah Schug, 10th place, time of 45.68 seconds
200 backstroke
Alexis Hanson, sixth place, time of 4 minutes and 20.21 seconds
50 breaststroke
Susannah Schug, eighth place, time of 49.51 seconds
200 IM
Susannah Schug, sixth place, time of 3 minutes and 41.30 seconds
Girls 13-14
50 freestyle
Dru Zander, third place, time of 30.75 seconds
Olivia Tveter, sixth place, time of 31.36 seconds
Kambree Draper, seventh place, time of 31.72 seconds
Kara Hansen, ninth place, time of 32.76 seconds
100 freestyle
Dru Zander, first place, time of 1 minute and 5.45 seconds
Kambree Draper, third place, time of 1 minute and 6.96 seconds
Olivia Tveter, fifth place, time of 1 minute and 11.22 seconds
Kara Hansen, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 13.90 seconds
200 freestyle
Kambree Draper, first place, time of 2 minutes and 24.34 seconds
Kara Hansen, third place, time of 2 minutes and 38.94 seconds
Olivia Tveter, fifth place, time of 2 minutes and 39.45 seconds
Airabella Carter, eighth place, time of 2 minutes and 52.35 seconds
400 freestyle
Kambree Draper, first place, time of 5 minutes and 1.09 seconds
Olivia Tveter, second place, time of 5 minutes and 47.29 seconds
Airabella Carter, fourth place, time of 6 minutes and 12.19 seconds
800 freestyle
Kambree Draper, first place, time of 10 minutes and 17.09 seconds
Kara Hansen, third place, time of 11 minutes and 35.46 seconds
1500 freestyle
Kambree Draper, first place, time of 19 minutes and 41.67 seconds
Airabella Carter, second place, time of 24 minutes and 8.04 seconds
50 backstroke
Dru Zander, sixth place, 37.19 seconds
Kara Hansen, seventh place, 38.76 seconds
100 backstroke
Kambree Draper, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 20.71 seconds
Kara Hansen, seventh place, time of 1 minute and 21.56 seconds
200 backstroke
Kara Hansen, second place, time of 2 minutes and 49.57 seconds
Airabella Carter, seventh place, time of 3 minutes and 17.43 seconds
50 breaststroke
Kambree Draper, first place, time of 39.13 seconds
Addison Elsbernd, 10th place, time of 47.87 seconds
100 breaststroke
Kambree Draper, first place, time of 1 minute and 24.62 seconds
200 breaststroke
Kambree Draper, first place, time of 2 minutes and 59.66 seconds
Olivia Tveter, fourth place, time of 3 minutes and 45.57 seconds
Airabella Carter, seventh place, time of 4 minutes and 13.17 seconds
50 fly
Dru Zander, first place, time of 33.03 seconds
Olivia Tveter, tied for fourth place, time of 34.33 seconds
100 fly
Kambree Draper, second place, time of 1 minute and 23.19 seconds
200 fly
Kambree Draper, first place, time of 2 minutes and 57.33 seconds
200 IM
Kambree Draper, first place, time of 2 minutes and 39.82 seconds
400 IM
Kambree Draper, first place, time of 5 minutes and 44.94 seconds
Olivia Tveter, second place, time of 6 minutes and 48.90 seconds
Girls open
50 breaststroke
Myah Tofte, ninth place, time of 43.71 seconds
100 breaststroke
Myah Tofte, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 36.59 seconds
The list of boys names who placed in the top 10 will be published in the June 30 edition of the Williston Herald.
For the entire list of names and events visit https://www.teamunify.com/czndslsc/UserFiles/File/LC%20Top%20Times/top-10-times-2021-6-21_073387.pdf.