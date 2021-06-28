The Sea Lions are making waves after 43 of their 14 and under kids placed in the top 10 in their events in the state.
Sea Lions names appeared more than 150 times on the list.
Here’s a look at the names of the boy members and the events they placed in.
The list is current as of June 22 and the times date back to April 15, 2021.
For the entire list of names and events visit https://www.teamunify.com/czndslsc/UserFiles/File/LC%20Top%20Times/top-10-times-2021-6-21_073387.pdf.
Boys 8 and under
50 freestyle
Ezekiel Pehrson, fourth place, time of 49.51 seconds
Dylan Francis, sixth place, time of 51.14 seconds
Robert Carter, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 2.84 seconds
100 freestyle
Ezekiel Pehrson, second place, time of 1 minute and 48.11 seconds
Dylan Francis, fourth place, time of 2 minutes and 4.87 seconds
Robert Carter, sixth place, time of 2 minutes and 9.08 seconds
Amsden Pierce, ninth place, time of 2 minutes and 23.24 seconds
200 freestyle
Ezekiel Pehrson, first place, time of 4 minutes and 5.45 seconds
50 backstroke
Ezekiel Pehrson, first place, time of 52.59 seconds
Robert Carter, fourth place, time of 1 minute and .44 seconds
Dylan Francis, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 3.81 seconds
100 backstroke
Robert Carter, second place, time of 2 minutes and 11.20 seconds
50 fly
Ezekiel Pehrson, first place, time of 1 minute and 21.22 seconds
Boys 9-10
50 freestyle
Evan Tofte, sixth place, time of 44.38 seconds
Igor Kovalev, ninth place, time of 45.64 seconds
100 freestyle
Evan Tofte, seventh place, time of 1 minute and 43.05 seconds
Igor Kovalev, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 48.56 seconds
50 backstroke
Evan Tofte, fifth place, time of 52.76 seconds
100 backstroke
Evan Tofte, fourth place, time of 1 minute and 56.60 seconds
Igor Kovalev, eighth place, time of 2 minutes and 06.11 seconds
Nolan Curtis, ninth place, time of 2 minutes and 35.83 seconds
50 breaststroke
Igor Kovalev, sixth place, time of 1 minute and .56 seconds
100 breaststroke
Igor Kovalev, eighth place, time of 2 minutes and 19.63 seconds
200 IM
Igor Kovalev, fifth place, time of 4 minutes and 28.29 seconds
Boys 11-12
50 freestyle
Caden Huravitch, second place, time of 32.27 seconds
100 freestyle
Caden Huravitch, third place, time of 1 minute and 14.77 seconds
Tytus Guglich, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 29.40 seconds
200 freestyle
Ryker Fitzgerald, ninth place, time of 3 minutes and 31.51 seconds
800 freestyle
Tytus Guglich, third place, time of 13 minutes and 46.66 seconds
50 backstroke
Caden Huravitch, sixth place, time of 44.81 seconds
Tytus Guglich, ninth place, time of 46.61 seconds
Emmet Moran, 10th place, time of 46.90 seconds
100 backstroke
Tytus Guglich, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 38.76 seconds
50 breaststroke
Tytus Guglich, sixth place, time of 48.44 seconds
Lucas Hill, ninth place, time of 50.87 seconds
100 breaststroke
Tytus Guglich, eighth place, time of 1 minute and 58.51 seconds
50 fly
Lucas Hill, seventh place, time of 43.59 seconds
100 fly
Richard Vestal, fifth place, time of 2 minutes and 20.50 seconds
200 IM
Lucas Hill, sixth place, time of 3 minutes and 37 seconds
Ryker Fitzgerald, eighth place, time of 4 minutes and 7.40 seconds
Boys 13-14
50 freestyle
Camden Ekblad-Lundby, tied for second place, time of 27.87 seconds
Riley Hancock, sixth place, time of 29.10 seconds
Isaiah Schug, eighth place, time of 29.99 seconds
100 freestyle
Camden Ekblad-Lundby, third place, time of 1 minutes and 2.59 seconds
Isaiah Schug, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 7.89 seconds
Riley Hancock, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 8.55 seconds
200 freestyle
Riley Hancock, fourth place, time of 2 minutes and 34.91 seconds
Isaiah Schug, seventh place, time of 2 minutes and 43.06 seconds
400 freestyle
Isaiah Schug, second place, time of 5 minutes and 47.46 seconds
Zachary Budd, third place, time of 5 minutes and 54.23 seconds
1500 freestyle
Zachary Budd, first place, time of 23 minutes and 37.06 seconds
50 backstroke
Camden Ekblad-Lundby, second place, time of 35.84 seconds
Isaiah Schug, fifth place, time of 38.23 seconds
Zachary Budd, sixth place, time of 39.62 seconds
Kayden Curtis, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 1.29 seconds
100 backstroke
Camden Ekblad-Lundby, third place, time of 1 minute and 16.12 seconds
Riley Hancock, seventh place, time of 1 minute and 17.92 seconds
200 backstroke
Riley Hancock, first place, time of 2 minutes and 49.84 seconds
50 breaststroke
Isaiah Schug, fourth place, time of 44.65 seconds
Zachary Budd, fifth place, time of 46.09 seconds
Tyler Sorensen, seventh place, time of 1 minute and 33.16 seconds
100 breaststroke
Riley Hancock, eighth place, time of 1 minute and 37.63 seconds
Zachary Budd, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 39.15 seconds
200 breaststroke
Riley Hancock, third place, time of 3 minutes and 32.92 seconds
50 fly
Camden Ekblad-Lundby, second place, time of 31.25 seconds
Riley Hancock, sixth place, time of 35.67 seconds
Zachary Budd, ninth place, time of 39.72 seconds
100 fly
Camden Ekblad-Lundby, first place, time of 1 minute and 12.17 seconds
Isaiah Schug, seventh place, time of 1 minute and 33.37 seconds
Zachary Budd, eighth place, time of 1 minute and 36.97 seconds
200 IM
Riley Hancock, fifth place, time of 2 minutes and 52.16 seconds
Isaiah Schug, seventh place, time of 2 minutes and 56.24 seconds
Zachary Budd, eighth place, time of three minutes and 3.30 seconds
400 IM
Riley Hancock, first place, time of 6 minutes and 2.87 seconds
Isaiah Schug, third place, time of 6 minutes and 37.51 seconds
Boys open
50 freestyle
Nathan Hill, tied for 10th place, time of 30.17 seconds
100 freestyle
Nathan Hill, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 8.85 seconds
Breyson Gilbertson, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 9.18 seconds
50 backstroke
Nathan Hill, third place, time of 36.83 seconds
Breyson Gilbertson, fifth place, time of 39.24 seconds
100 backstroke
Nathan Hill, third place, time of 1 minute and 21.39 seconds
50 breaststroke
Breyson Gilbertson, seventh place, time of 42.02 seconds
Nathan Hill, ninth place, time of 44.69 seconds
100 breaststroke
Breyson Gilbertson, eighth place, time of 1 minute and 35.63 seconds
Nathan Hill, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 41.37 seconds
50 fly
Breyson Gilbertson, tied for fifth place, time of 32.78 seconds
100 fly
Breyson Gilbertson, fourth place, time fo 1 minute and 17.07 seconds
200 IM
Breyson Gilbertson, fourth place, time of 2 minutes and 50.13 seconds
400 IM
Breyson Gilbertson, first place, time of 6 minutes and 9.70 seconds