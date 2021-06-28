Sea Lions logo

The Sea Lions are making waves after 43 of their 14 and under kids placed in the top 10 in their events in the state.

Sea Lions names appeared more than 150 times on the list.

Here’s a look at the names of the boy members and the events they placed in.

The list is current as of June 22 and the times date back to April 15, 2021.

For the entire list of names and events visit https://www.teamunify.com/czndslsc/UserFiles/File/LC%20Top%20Times/top-10-times-2021-6-21_073387.pdf.

Boys 8 and under

50 freestyle

Ezekiel Pehrson, fourth place, time of 49.51 seconds

Dylan Francis, sixth place, time of 51.14 seconds

Robert Carter, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 2.84 seconds

100 freestyle

Ezekiel Pehrson, second place, time of 1 minute and 48.11 seconds

Dylan Francis, fourth place, time of 2 minutes and 4.87 seconds

Robert Carter, sixth place, time of 2 minutes and 9.08 seconds

Amsden Pierce, ninth place, time of 2 minutes and 23.24 seconds

200 freestyle

Ezekiel Pehrson, first place, time of 4 minutes and 5.45 seconds

50 backstroke

Ezekiel Pehrson, first place, time of 52.59 seconds

Robert Carter, fourth place, time of 1 minute and .44 seconds

Dylan Francis, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 3.81 seconds

100 backstroke

Robert Carter, second place, time of 2 minutes and 11.20 seconds

50 fly

Ezekiel Pehrson, first place, time of 1 minute and 21.22 seconds

Boys 9-10

50 freestyle

Evan Tofte, sixth place, time of 44.38 seconds

Igor Kovalev, ninth place, time of 45.64 seconds

100 freestyle

Evan Tofte, seventh place, time of 1 minute and 43.05 seconds

Igor Kovalev, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 48.56 seconds

50 backstroke

Evan Tofte, fifth place, time of 52.76 seconds

100 backstroke

Evan Tofte, fourth place, time of 1 minute and 56.60 seconds

Igor Kovalev, eighth place, time of 2 minutes and 06.11 seconds

Nolan Curtis, ninth place, time of 2 minutes and 35.83 seconds

50 breaststroke

Igor Kovalev, sixth place, time of 1 minute and .56 seconds

100 breaststroke

Igor Kovalev, eighth place, time of 2 minutes and 19.63 seconds

200 IM

Igor Kovalev, fifth place, time of 4 minutes and 28.29 seconds

Boys 11-12

50 freestyle

Caden Huravitch, second place, time of 32.27 seconds

100 freestyle

Caden Huravitch, third place, time of 1 minute and 14.77 seconds

Tytus Guglich, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 29.40 seconds

200 freestyle

Ryker Fitzgerald, ninth place, time of 3 minutes and 31.51 seconds

800 freestyle

Tytus Guglich, third place, time of 13 minutes and 46.66 seconds

50 backstroke

Caden Huravitch, sixth place, time of 44.81 seconds

Tytus Guglich, ninth place, time of 46.61 seconds

Emmet Moran, 10th place, time of 46.90 seconds

100 backstroke

Tytus Guglich, sixth place, time of 1 minute and 38.76 seconds

50 breaststroke

Tytus Guglich, sixth place, time of 48.44 seconds

Lucas Hill, ninth place, time of 50.87 seconds

100 breaststroke

Tytus Guglich, eighth place, time of 1 minute and 58.51 seconds

50 fly

Lucas Hill, seventh place, time of 43.59 seconds

100 fly

Richard Vestal, fifth place, time of 2 minutes and 20.50 seconds

200 IM

Lucas Hill, sixth place, time of 3 minutes and 37 seconds

Ryker Fitzgerald, eighth place, time of 4 minutes and 7.40 seconds

Boys 13-14

50 freestyle

Camden Ekblad-Lundby, tied for second place, time of 27.87 seconds

Riley Hancock, sixth place, time of 29.10 seconds

Isaiah Schug, eighth place, time of 29.99 seconds

100 freestyle

Camden Ekblad-Lundby, third place, time of 1 minutes and 2.59 seconds

Isaiah Schug, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 7.89 seconds

Riley Hancock, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 8.55 seconds

200 freestyle

Riley Hancock, fourth place, time of 2 minutes and 34.91 seconds

Isaiah Schug, seventh place, time of 2 minutes and 43.06 seconds

400 freestyle

Isaiah Schug, second place, time of 5 minutes and 47.46 seconds

Zachary Budd, third place, time of 5 minutes and 54.23 seconds

1500 freestyle

Zachary Budd, first place, time of 23 minutes and 37.06 seconds

50 backstroke

Camden Ekblad-Lundby, second place, time of 35.84 seconds

Isaiah Schug, fifth place, time of 38.23 seconds

Zachary Budd, sixth place, time of 39.62 seconds

Kayden Curtis, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 1.29 seconds

100 backstroke

Camden Ekblad-Lundby, third place, time of 1 minute and 16.12 seconds

Riley Hancock, seventh place, time of 1 minute and 17.92 seconds

200 backstroke

Riley Hancock, first place, time of 2 minutes and 49.84 seconds

50 breaststroke

Isaiah Schug, fourth place, time of 44.65 seconds

Zachary Budd, fifth place, time of 46.09 seconds

Tyler Sorensen, seventh place, time of 1 minute and 33.16 seconds

100 breaststroke

Riley Hancock, eighth place, time of 1 minute and 37.63 seconds

Zachary Budd, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 39.15 seconds

200 breaststroke

Riley Hancock, third place, time of 3 minutes and 32.92 seconds

50 fly

Camden Ekblad-Lundby, second place, time of 31.25 seconds

Riley Hancock, sixth place, time of 35.67 seconds

Zachary Budd, ninth place, time of 39.72 seconds

100 fly

Camden Ekblad-Lundby, first place, time of 1 minute and 12.17 seconds

Isaiah Schug, seventh place, time of 1 minute and 33.37 seconds

Zachary Budd, eighth place, time of 1 minute and 36.97 seconds

200 IM

Riley Hancock, fifth place, time of 2 minutes and 52.16 seconds

Isaiah Schug, seventh place, time of 2 minutes and 56.24 seconds

Zachary Budd, eighth place, time of three minutes and 3.30 seconds

400 IM

Riley Hancock, first place, time of 6 minutes and 2.87 seconds

Isaiah Schug, third place, time of 6 minutes and 37.51 seconds

Boys open

50 freestyle

Nathan Hill, tied for 10th place, time of 30.17 seconds

100 freestyle

Nathan Hill, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 8.85 seconds

Breyson Gilbertson, 10th place, time of 1 minute and 9.18 seconds

50 backstroke

Nathan Hill, third place, time of 36.83 seconds

Breyson Gilbertson, fifth place, time of 39.24 seconds

100 backstroke

Nathan Hill, third place, time of 1 minute and 21.39 seconds

50 breaststroke

Breyson Gilbertson, seventh place, time of 42.02 seconds

Nathan Hill, ninth place, time of 44.69 seconds

100 breaststroke

Breyson Gilbertson, eighth place, time of 1 minute and 35.63 seconds

Nathan Hill, ninth place, time of 1 minute and 41.37 seconds

50 fly

Breyson Gilbertson, tied for fifth place, time of 32.78 seconds

100 fly

Breyson Gilbertson, fourth place, time fo 1 minute and 17.07 seconds

200 IM

Breyson Gilbertson, fourth place, time of 2 minutes and 50.13 seconds

400 IM

Breyson Gilbertson, first place, time of 6 minutes and 9.70 seconds

