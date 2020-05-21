On Thursday, May 21, the Williston Sea Lions recognized the accomplishments of their swim club from this past season by hosting a drive-by parade in the parking lot of New Hope Wesleyan Church.
In an effort to adhere to social distancing precautions, representatives from the Sea Lions were stationed in the parking lot while swim team members drove by to pick up their awards individually. Usually, this award ceremony is held in a banquet setting, but as Sea Lions head coach Karen Guglich states, adjustments had to be made with concerns over the pandemic still ongoing.
"We didn't know when we would be able to have a banquet again, and the longer we wait to give out the awards, the worse off it would have been for the kids, so we decided to do it this way," Guglich tells the Williston Herald. "We were going to wait after the long course season to hold the ceremony, but once that got cancelled, we had to get creative."
Among the awards given out that evening, Williston swimmers received their first meet trophies, high point honors, and recognition for career point achievements. Swim-A-Thon honors, as well as club awards for the 500-yard, 1,000-yard and the individual medley milestones were also given out.
Guglich, who says that Sea Lion pool activities are tentatively scheduled to resume at the Williston Area Recreation Center on Tuesday, May 27, reveals the parade was the first in-person team function in over two months. Despite the extended downtime, the Williston youth swim coach found another way to keep her team engaged in their sport of choice.
Through a mutual friend, Guglich arranged a Zoom video conference earlier in May which gave her student-athletes an opportunity to speak with former Olympic swimmer Caroline Bruce, and sister Lizzie Bruce, who also competed in the Olympic trials.
From nutrition and college recruiting questions, to practice tips and sharing their Olympic experiences, Guglich says talking with the Bruce sisters gave her Sea Lion swimmers some valuable insight on what it takes to be successful. During the video conference, the high-performance swimmers also addressed an aspect of training that may be overlooked by many young athletes.
"I think the biggest thing the kids took away from that meeting was how critical their sleep patterns are. The sisters talked about how their mother was very particular about sleep recovery, and it being a determining factor in their performances, so it was good to have the kids listen to that advice," Guglich adds. "Overall, everyone was so excited to hear from these great swimmers, and the kids really enjoyed it."