Cameron Elmer, the head coach for the Williston Sea Lions, will be coaching for two more years after signing a new contract.
Elmer has been the full-time coach for the Sea Lions since last fall.
The program first announced the hire on September, 4 2020. Elmer replaced former coach Karen Guglich.
And when he was hired, it was the first time the program hired a full-time coach in its entire existence.
Elmer has been coaching for almost a year now, and during his tenure his team has continued to see huge success.
For instance, this year the team had over 40 swimmers rank in the top 10 in several events in the entire state.
In fact, Sea Lions' names appeared more than 150 times on the top 10 list.
“I’m excited to continue building future leaders over the next two years and continue success in the pool,” he said in a statement. “Our successes thus far haven't only been mine alone, it's a testament to the coaches on our staff as well.”
Elmer said his staff and coaches help accomplish the team’s goals every day.
And, he said he had to thank his wife.
“My wife has been amazing through this whole process of basically welcoming in 150+ kids into our family,” he said. “At times I am on deck more than home and she's been awesome with that.”
Elmer said his team is more than just a team, it’s a giant swim family. And he said it will be great to be a part of the Sea Lions family for the next two years.