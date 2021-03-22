The Williston Sea Lions sent two groups, swimmers 10 and under and swimmers 11 and older, to state March 13-14 and March 19-21 and walked away with several first place finishes.
Additionally, Cameron Elmer, the Sea Lions head coach, received the Short Course Coach of the Year award following final day of the March 19-21 11 and older meet.
Between the two meets, Elmer said in an email sent on March 22 that only 30 swimmers competed. However, in total the Sea Lions had 63 top eight finishes, he said.
And in those top eight finishes there were five first-place finishes.
Norah Pierce is the 200 yard freestyle champion in the 9-10 Girls race.
Kambree Draper placed first in that state all age groups for the 1650 yard free, something Elmer said is a huge accomplishment for a 13-year old. She was the state champion for the 200 breaststroke in the 13-14 girls meet, he said.
Noah Begly is the state champion for the 15-16 Boys 400IM.
Marissa Branham is the state champion for the 15-16 Girls 200 yard backstroke and the 50 yard backstroke in the same age group.
Braelynn Tofte is the state champion for the 11-12 Girls 400IM and the 100 yard backstroke in the same age group.
Elmer said although there were some tears and disappointment from some swimmers who didn't meet their personal goals, overall they had two awesome weekends of racing with the 10 and under meet and the 11 and older meet.
"These kids don't let anything get them down," Elmer said. "We had several first time state swimmers as well as first year swimmers competing. Not only is it amazing in itself to make state times your first year swimming we had two (swimmers) drop significant time to barely miss podium."
Those two swimmers are Navy Barker, who competed in the 9-10 girls 100, back dropped 12 seconds to miss the top 8 by .04 seconds. She was seeded 25th in the state.
The second was Zoya Kovaleva, who competed in the 7-8 girls meet, dropped almost three seconds in her 25 back and just missed the top eight by .06 seconds, he said.
She was originally seeded 21st, and she did place seventh in her 50 back when seeded 18th, Elmer said.
Additionally, Elmer said the team accomplished several other huge time drops.
For example, he said Kelson Dornfeld, who competed in the 9-10 boys 500 free dropped 23 seconds then turned around the next day and dropped almost 18 seconds in his 200 IM.
Elmer also said Pierce initially dropped 13 seconds in her 200 free to take first and the state championship.
Bella Carter, who competed in the 11-12 girls meet dropped nearly 43 seconds in her 1000 free to take second place. Then turned around to drop another 16 seconds in her 500 free the following day to bump up from the 16th seed to 11th.
And in terms of receiving the award, Elmer said it's a testament to the Sea Lions program and everyone supporting him.
"We have an awesome coaching staff that is very flexible and helps to see out our vision," he said. "Their families sacrifice a lot of time so they can be on deck with me. Our board is amazing and full of volunteers that see where this program is going and put a ton of time into helping see it through. My own wife and kids spend time at the deck or traveling to meets with me to spend time with me since it takes a lot of time to see things grow."
Elmer said without these people he would just be another coach.
"The award is voted on by the other head coaches in North Dakota," he said. "I feel very honored that they see fire and passion coming out of these swimmers in Williston enough that they think we deserve some recognition."