The 2021 Rushmore Classic was just another meet for the Williston Sea Lions.
Twenty-five members represented the Sea Lions as they competed in Rapid City, South Dakota, and the team was just one of three representing the entire state of North Dakota.
On top of that, over 400 people from seven different states competed in the outdoor meet.
Also, the kids competed against older people, but not just 16, 17 and 18-year-olds, they were competing alongside people in college like at the University of Wyoming for instance.
And Sea Lions Head Coach Cameron Elmer said his kids weren’t phased by it at all.
“They were just getting in the pool and telling themselves, ‘It’s my race,’” Elmer said.
Elmer said the team treated the June 25 through June 27 meet like any other race because they didn’t let the number of competitors and the strength of the competition mentally get to them.
“They impressed me, like highly impressed me with how they competed against other teams,” Elmer said.
He said one of the biggest goals over the last weekend was to go in and swim aggressively.
In other words, the goal was for the swimmers to look at the person next to them and understand that they have the power and strength to beat them.
“They race against teammates everyday and they’re so used to racing them over and over again where they mentally know who is going to come in first, who is going to come in second,” Elmer said. “So this weekend the main goal was… to actually beat the person next to you.”
Elmer said his team went in and despite competing against people in college and tough competition, they did not let that get to them.
“They were in there and were trying to beat whoever was next to them and whoever was out in front of them,” Elmer said. “At times, I was running down the pool like pointing people out (in front of them) and all of sudden you would see (one of the swimmers) take off and try to catch whoever was in front of them.”
In the end, Elmer said the weekend was a success.
“I wasn’t really worried about the times on the scoreboard, I just wanted them to race aggressively,” he said.
Not only that but several of the swimmers also dropped their times massively by like 20, 10 or even five seconds in the sprints, something Elmer said was huge.
“What we focused on is what we succeeded in this last weekend,” he said.
Several members also talked about how the meet was.
Kambree Draper, Airabella Carter, Sabal Dangi, Isaiah Shug, Riley Hancock and Kara Hansen met in the lounge outside the pool at the Williston Area Recreation Center just after practicing in the water on June 30.
When they talked about the Rushmore Classic, they said it was completely different.
It wasn’t their first outdoor meet by any means but they said they still had to adapt to different things, mainly the number of competitors.
“It was just like another meet but bigger,” Hancock said. “There was a lot more competition but it was kind of cool to see how other states are doing compared to us.”
But the main thing they wanted to focus on at the three-day meet was to not get inside their own heads.
They said that swimming is just as mentally demanding as it is physically, if not more. Because it is more of a mental sport, what they tell themselves or think about before a race and during could dramatically affect the outcome.
For instance, Dangi said when he first went into the meet, he didn’t put too much pressure on himself by thinking about other people possibly beating him.
“There may be people faster than me, but I could go faster. I didn’t want to limit myself to see who else could beat me, but what I could do,” Dangi said.
In other words, they didn’t put emphasis on what other people around them were doing or tell themselves that other people were better, they focused that energy at being better themselves.
Carter said a great way they were able to stay focused and push themselves was by having their coaches run up and down the pool encouraging them.
After competing in such a large competition, when asked if they felt like they can take on anything now, each and every one of them said yes without missing a beat.
In earlier interview before the weekend meet, Elmer said another goal for the team was to make a statement.
He said he wanted to show other teams in states where swimming is predominant and strong that North Dakota swimmers are important too.
Needless to say, that goal also saw success.
“There were plenty of races where afterwards other coaches were like, ‘Who’s that kid?’ ‘Where are they from?’ and they’d come find us and ask where we’re from,” Elmer said.
Northern Lights out of Fargo and Aquastorm out of Bismarck also represented North Dakota alongside the Sea Lions.
And Elmer said his team is going to attend next year’s Rushmore Classic and once again they’ll be ready for it.