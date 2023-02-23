featured Sea Lions 10U team found success at State meet By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Feb 23, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sea Lions 10U : Tatum Comer, Skylar Hart, Nicholas Reyes, Zayla Myers, London Wenko, Cabri Geltel, Stella Rossland, Paisley Kalb, Ana Conlin, Torynn Elmer, Nora McCoy, Hayden Pehrson Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston Sea Lions 10U squad capped off a successful State Meet on Saturday in Fargo. The team was excited to travel to compete, with Paisley Kalb deeming it the "ultimate meet." The team had 23 of their qualifiers participate in the swim meet, with 33 top eight finishes between them.Hayden Pehrson was the State Champion in the Boys 8U 50 Freestyle and 50 Fly. He was also the Boys 8U High Point Runner up. Kinsley Sherman was the Girl's 8U 25 Backstroke State Champion for the Sea Lions. A new team record was set during the meet. Torynn Elmer, Stella Rossland, Kinsley Sherman and London Wenko got the record in the Girls 8U 100 Free Relay. Skylar Hart walked us through what gets her motivated before she goes out and competes. "My dad would always say 'What are you doing?' and I would say 'hard things'. And that would get me hyped up to go swim," she said. Level 1 Head Coach Melissa Pehrson couldn't be more proud of the successful season and growth the kids saw this season. "I am just really proud of what they all did," she said. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Swimming Baseball Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Williston brewery to host 'Pints for a Pool' KANSAS and Midland are coming to New Town Athlete of the Week: Lainey Barker New Director named at Western Dakota Clinic Williston childcare center expands to second location Williston UPS Store is closing The Williston UPS Store is closing, but UPS delivery will remain Coyotes take third in Class A State Wrestling WHS junior is one to look out for on the basketball court Two shootings reported in Watford City on Valentine's Day