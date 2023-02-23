Sea Lions 10U Team
Sea Lions 10U : Tatum Comer, Skylar Hart, Nicholas Reyes, Zayla Myers, London Wenko, Cabri Geltel, Stella Rossland, Paisley Kalb, Ana Conlin, Torynn Elmer, Nora McCoy, Hayden Pehrson
 
 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

The Williston Sea Lions 10U squad capped off a successful State Meet on Saturday in Fargo. The team was excited to travel to compete, with Paisley Kalb deeming it the "ultimate meet." 

The team had 23 of their qualifiers participate in the swim meet, with 33 top eight finishes between them.



