Kambree Draper and Norah Pierce have not slowed down since the Williston Sea Lions season ended at the beginning of April. The two swimmers have been training all off season and have competed on the national stage this summer.
Draper competed in the Speedo Sectionals on July 12 through July 16 in Des Moines, IA and just recently returned from competing in her first Futures meet in West Fargo on July 26 through 29. Throughout the summer Draper reset eight overall team long course meter records 100 breaststroke ,400IM , 100fly, 200 freestyle, 1500 freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200IM, 400 freestyle.
Sectionals: Is a meet held for older swimmers and are held twice a year in March and July. The Sea Lions belong to the North Section of the Central Zone. To qualify for a Sectionals meet, a swimmer must meet the qualifying time in their respective swim. At the Sectionals meet there are no age groups in the competition. Meaning a swimmer could me 15 competing against a swimmer who is in college who is trying to qualify for the Olympics.
Futures: The meet is meant to me an intermediate step between Sectionals and Junior Nationals. There is no age restriction for this meet and swimmers qualify their times in each swim. Those swimmers are usually competing for an Olympic spot.
Draper Results:
Draper competed in four events in the meet.
200BR 9th out of 54
100BR 20th out of 67
400IM 12th out of 30
200IM 14th out of 76
Draper said that competing in Futures was a fun experience and was amazed to watch how fast some of the swimmers were. While the competition is not age restricted nobody younger than Draper beat her in the meet.
“It was really fun, it was nice to see older swimmers go fast. We watched some really really fast racing, it was cool to see that. I didn’t make the podium but I didn’t get beat by people younger than me.” Draper said.
Draper said that while competing in these events gives her more confidence, her ultimate confidence comes from her faith.
“How I get the confidence is before a race I always pray. I know that my true confidence comes from God, but my confidence is to trust my training and to know that my training did work and I have to keep my mind on that.” Draper said.
Norah Pierce has been training early mornings in preparation before competing in the Central Zone Championships this week beginning on August 3 until August 6 in Lenexa, KS.
Zones:
Is a competition for younger swimmers 14 years or younger, Local Swimming Committees gather the fastest swimmers from around the state in each age group to compete against another Local Swimming Committees in the same zone. Rather than competing as the Sea Lions Pierce will compete on Team North Dakota. In this competition swimmers will compete against their own age range.
Before the meet Pierce has been hammering down her technique and working on her meters.
"A lot of meters every workout, pushing every workout and trying hard. Making sure my strokes are right and every workout is just making sure that everything is right.” Pierce said.
Throughout the offseason Pierce has been working out hard to compete in the event and knowing that she can do the workouts has given her confidence throughout her journey.
“Looking at how much the work outs are and knowing that I did it, and knowing that I didn’t fail to do it just feels good to know that I am able to do it.” Pierce said.
Head Coach of the Sea Lions Cameron Elmer has been working with the athletes every step of the way throughout the offseason. Elmer has seen the growth of the two swimmers and recognizes the growth it shows within the program.
“It shows growth that we have kids of different ages (Norah 12, Kambree 15) so it kind of shows growth in those different ranges of kids competing in those events from just our state level to the next level up in Zones then Sectionals and Futures. So it has shown we are seeing growth from the bottom level to the top level.” Elmer said.
Swimming isn't just a seasonal sport where you can take breaks throughout the year. If you are going to be the best in the sport you have to work when others are vacationing. For the swimmers to show the level of maturity to put in the work and stay focused has impressed Elmer and will only lead to more success in the future.
"It’s an accumulative work effort to make it to those levels. It's not just what you are doing three or four weeks before the state meet, it’s literally what they are doing year round that compiles to making the time standards, making the placement that you need to make these meets. It’s not something that a kid can just hop in and four weeks later say I made it. It’s definitely something that they have to work for and plan for nine months out before a meet happens," Elmer said. "A lot of competing at this level is learning mentally how to have that fortitude of ‘man it sucks’ . It sucks doing this for nine months then you know getting up and working hard and doing doubles and whatever you have to do to get to that meet and learning from failures. Sometimes that meet doesn’t go how you want to, but they still get up and they get ready for it the next year. So to have that maturity in a 12 year old that says a lot, that’s a huge thing. Learning at a young age that just prepares them for success in the future. That’s what I always try to tell them, it’s not necessarily what that time is or that place as long as you know that you have put the work in and gave it that 100 percent that race."
The overall experience the competition will give the two athletes will set them and the club up for even more success in the future.