Kambree Draper and Norah Pierce have not slowed down since the Williston Sea Lions season ended at the beginning of April. The two swimmers have been training all off season and have competed on the national stage this summer.

Kambree Draper competed in the Speedo Sectionals on July 12 through July 16 in Des Moines, IA and competed in her first Futures meet in West Fargo on July 26 through 29. 

Draper competed in the Speedo Sectionals on July 12 through July 16 in Des Moines, IA and just recently returned from competing in her first Futures meet in West Fargo on July 26 through 29. Throughout the summer Draper reset eight overall team long course meter records 100 breaststroke ,400IM , 100fly, 200 freestyle, 1500 freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200IM, 400 freestyle.

Norah Pierce will be competing in the Central Zones Championships in Lenexa, KS on August 3 through August 6. 


