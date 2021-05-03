Here’s a look at how area teams did over the April 30-May 1 weekend. These scores were found on the NDHSAA website or the WDA website.
Baseball
Williston High defeated Watford City in a doubleheader winning 3-2 and 13-3.
Ray High split a doubleheader with Renville County on April 30. The Ray Jays lost the first game 18-2 but won the second game 9-6.
Golf
The WHS boys golf team finished seventh at the Minot Invite on April 30 then sixth at the Turtle Mountain Community High School Invite on May 1.
Soccer
The Williston High School JV1 girls soccer team won 5-2 over Bismarck High on May 1.
Softball
Williston softball lost 10-5 against Fargo South on April 30, lost 21-12 to Fargo North on May 1 and lost 13-6 against Grand Forks Central on May 1. All three games were part of a Jamboree held in Devils Lake.
Tioga girls softball lost 29-1 against Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood/Kenmare/Bowbells on April 30.
Track and Field (from April 27, 29)
Watford City High boys track and field placed seventh at the Dickinson Pankratz Invite on April 27 and 10th at the Mandan MAR Club Meet on April 29.
The Lady Wolves track and field team placed third at the Dickinson Pankratz Invite and fifth in Mandan.
Williston boys track and field placed second at the Mandan meet.
The Lady Coyotes placed seventh in Mandan.