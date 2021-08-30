Area Roundup Scores from the Aug. 27-28 weekend By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FootballWHS defeated Turtle Mountain 34-20 in a non conference matchup on Friday, Aug. 27.Grenora/Westby defeated Ekalaka 42-36 on Aug. 27.Ray/Powers Lake defeated Surrey 40-38 on Friday.Tioga lost 54-6 against Mohall-Sherwood-Lansford on Saturday, Aug. 28.Watford City lost 40-14 to Hazen in a non conference matchup on Friday.SoccerWHS lost 5-1 against Jamestown on Aug. 28.Swimming and DivingWHS placed fourth at their home invite on Saturday.TennisWHS tennis split their weekend winning 6-3 over Bismarck High on Saturday and losing 6-3 against Century on Friday.VolleyballThe Lady Coyotes won two out of five games at a season opening tournament in Bismarck. They defeated Grand Forks Central 2-1 on Friday and defeated Wahpeton 2-1.The Lady Wolves also won two out of five games at the same tournament. They defeated Devils Lake 2-1 and Grand Forks Central 3-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wh Sport Mountain Westby Grenora Football Tennis Powers Lake Two Load comments MOST POPULAR Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues CHI St. Alexius Health Williston makes updates to visitation, COVID testing due to increase in positive cases Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Police: Man threatened, shot at another person Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 Angie Jacobson, 56 Williston Basin International Airport prepares for Sun Country Airline's arrival as passenger boardings continue to increase Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Conclusions on OSHA’s Newest COVID-19 Worker Protection Guidelines Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back