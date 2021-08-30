Football

WHS defeated Turtle Mountain 34-20 in a non conference matchup on Friday, Aug. 27.

Grenora/Westby defeated Ekalaka 42-36 on Aug. 27.

Ray/Powers Lake defeated Surrey 40-38 on Friday.

Tioga lost 54-6 against Mohall-Sherwood-Lansford on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Watford City lost 40-14 to Hazen in a non conference matchup on Friday.

Soccer

WHS lost 5-1 against Jamestown on Aug. 28.

Swimming and Diving

WHS placed fourth at their home invite on Saturday.

Tennis

WHS tennis split their weekend winning 6-3 over Bismarck High on Saturday and losing 6-3 against Century on Friday.

Volleyball

The Lady Coyotes won two out of five games at a season opening tournament in Bismarck. They defeated Grand Forks Central 2-1 on Friday and defeated Wahpeton 2-1.

The Lady Wolves also won two out of five games at the same tournament. They defeated Devils Lake 2-1 and Grand Forks Central 3-0.

