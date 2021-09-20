Area Roundup Scores from last week By The Williston Herald Staff Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AlexanderThe Alexander football team lost 71-20 against Divide County on Sept. 17.The Lady Comets lost 3-0 to Trinity Christian on Sept. 14.GrenoraMondak Thunder football won 41-6 over Poplar on Sept. 17.Mondak Thunder volleyball defeated Lustre in three sets on Sept. 17.RayThe Ray/Powers Lake football team won 44-6 over Tioga on Friday.The Ray volleyball team lost 3-1 against Des-Lacs Burlington on Sept. 14, but won 3-1 over Powers Lake on Sept. 16.TiogaThe Pirates lost to the Outlaws in football action on Sept. 17. They lost 44-6.The Lady Pirates lost 3-0 against Divide County on Sept. 14, won 3-0 against Bowbells/Burke Central 3-0 on Sept. 16 and lost 3-0 against Garrison on Sept. 18 in volleyball action.TrentonThe Tigers football team won 46-33 over Drake-Anamoose on Sept. 18.The Lady Tigers volleyball team won 3-0 over White Shield on Sept. 14 and 3-1 over Trinity Christian on Sept. 16.Watford CityThe Watford City football team lost 41-0 against Jamestown on Sept. 17.For volleyball, the Lady Wolves lost 3-1 on Sept. 14 against Williston and 3-0 on Sept. 18 against Jamestown.WillistonIn cross country action, the Williston boys and girls teams placed first following the Sept. 17 Dickinson Invite.The Coyotes lost 63-7 against Legacy following a Sept. 17 football game.In volleyball, the Lady Coyotes won 3-1 on Sept. 14 over Watford City, lost 3-0 on Sept. 16 against Mandan and lost 3-0 on Sept. 18 against Bismarck High.The girls golf team placed seventh in Minot on Sept. 17.The soccer team lost 8-0 against Bismarck Century on Sept. 14, lost 3-1 against Minot on Sept. 16 and tied 3-3 against Jamestown on Sept. 18.Boys tennis lost 7-2 against Mandan on Sept. 17 and lost 8-1 against Legacy on Sept. 18.Williston TrinityThe Lady Crusaders won 3-0 on Sept. 13 against Parshall, 3-0 on Sept. 14 against Alexander and lost 3-1 against Trenton on Sept. 16.All six boys on the Crusaders’ cross country team posted new personal bests on Sept. 17 following the Dickinson Invite. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Team Volleyball Team Football Sport Alexander Boys Watford City Football Team Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children 2021 Best of the Bakken winners Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Helms: North Dakota no longer No. 2 oil producer in Nation, but carbon projects takes the sting out of that Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Potential for an uptick in oilfield activity this winter helps fuel jobs at fall job fair Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back