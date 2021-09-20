Alexander

The Alexander football team lost 71-20 against Divide County on Sept. 17.

The Lady Comets lost 3-0 to Trinity Christian on Sept. 14.

Grenora

Mondak Thunder football won 41-6 over Poplar on Sept. 17.

Mondak Thunder volleyball defeated Lustre in three sets on Sept. 17.

Ray

The Ray/Powers Lake football team won 44-6 over Tioga on Friday.

The Ray volleyball team lost 3-1 against Des-Lacs Burlington on Sept. 14, but won 3-1 over Powers Lake on Sept. 16.

Tioga

The Pirates lost to the Outlaws in football action on Sept. 17. They lost 44-6.

The Lady Pirates lost 3-0 against Divide County on Sept. 14, won 3-0 against Bowbells/Burke Central 3-0 on Sept. 16 and lost 3-0 against Garrison on Sept. 18 in volleyball action.

Trenton

The Tigers football team won 46-33 over Drake-Anamoose on Sept. 18.

The Lady Tigers volleyball team won 3-0 over White Shield on Sept. 14 and 3-1 over Trinity Christian on Sept. 16.

Watford City

The Watford City football team lost 41-0 against Jamestown on Sept. 17.

For volleyball, the Lady Wolves lost 3-1 on Sept. 14 against Williston and 3-0 on Sept. 18 against Jamestown.

Williston

In cross country action, the Williston boys and girls teams placed first following the Sept. 17 Dickinson Invite.

The Coyotes lost 63-7 against Legacy following a Sept. 17 football game.

In volleyball, the Lady Coyotes won 3-1 on Sept. 14 over Watford City, lost 3-0 on Sept. 16 against Mandan and lost 3-0 on Sept. 18 against Bismarck High.

The girls golf team placed seventh in Minot on Sept. 17.

The soccer team lost 8-0 against Bismarck Century on Sept. 14, lost 3-1 against Minot on Sept. 16 and tied 3-3 against Jamestown on Sept. 18.

Boys tennis lost 7-2 against Mandan on Sept. 17 and lost 8-1 against Legacy on Sept. 18.

Williston Trinity

The Lady Crusaders won 3-0 on Sept. 13 against Parshall, 3-0 on Sept. 14 against Alexander and lost 3-1 against Trenton on Sept. 16.

All six boys on the Crusaders’ cross country team posted new personal bests on Sept. 17 following the Dickinson Invite.

