Several area teams saw some big wins last weekend.
For starters, Williston boys soccer earned their first WDA win since they became a team.
Also, the Trenton Tigers picked up their third straight win in 6-man football.
Meanwhile, other teams endured losses such as Ray/Powers Lake football, who saw an end to an undefeated track record.
Here’s a look at how everyone did last week and weekend and where they stand in their conference/region.
Alexander
Alexander football has yet to see a win this season in 9-man, Region 8 football.
On Sept. 24 the Comets lost 60-24 against Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central.
As of Sept. 27, the Comets are sitting in last place with an 0-3 conference record.
Alexander volleyball lost two games last week.
The Lady Comets fell to Tioga in three sets on Sept. 21 and also fell to New Town in three sets on Sept. 23.
As of Sept. 27, Alexander is sitting in fourth place in District 15 volleyball standings. They have a 1-3 district record.
Ray
The Ray/Powers Lake football team saw an end to their perfect winning streak.
It was an incredibly close game, but in the end the Outlaws fell to Divide County 58-52.
Ray/Powers Lake are sitting in second place in the 9-man, Region 8 standings.
They have a 2-1 region record, 5-1 overall.
The Ray volleyball team won their home game Sept. 23 over Bowbells/Burke Central.
They defeated them in three sets.
Trenton
Trenton football defeated Drayton High School 62-19 on Sept. 25.
They are still ranked third in 6-man standings with a 3-2 conference record.
Trenton volleyball won two out of the last three games they played last week.
They lost to Divide County in three sets on Sept. 20. However, they recovered from the loss and picked up two wins, looking more like themselves.
They defeated Powers Lake 3-1 on Sept. 21 and Parshall 3-0 on Sept. 23.
As of right now, the Lady Tigers are first in District 15 volleyball and boast a 5-0 district record. They have a 6-1 Region 8 record.
Tioga
Tioga football lost 46-6 against Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood on Sept. 25.
The Pirates are in fourth place in 9-man, Region 8 standings.
They have a 1-2 region record.
Tioga volleyball split two games last week.
They won 3-0 over Alexander on Sept. 21 but lost in three sets to Kenmare on Sept. 23.
They are sixth in District 16 volleyball standings with a 1-4 district record but 2-1 region 8 record.
Watford City
The Wolves lost 33-14 against Dickinson in football action Sept. 24.
They have yet to find a win this season and are last in 11-man, Class A standings.
The Lady Wolves dropped two games last week.
They lost in three sets to Mandan on Sept. 21 and lost 3-0 to Bismarck High on Sept. 23.
They are tied for last in the standings with Turtle Mountain Community High School.
Williston High School
The Williston High cross country teams are absolutely killing it this season.
The boys team won their sixth consecutive meet title on Sept. 25.
The girls team also won their second consecutive meet title the same day, but it’s their fourth first-place win this season.
Both teams have their sights set on claiming their respective WDA title.
Boys soccer won their first game on Sept. 25. They beat Mandan 4-3.
The Coyotes football team lost 31-0 on Sept. 24.
They are ranked last in WDA Class AA.
The Lady Coyotes lost to Legacy on Sept. 21 in volleyball. They lost in three sets.
They are ranked ninth in the WDA.
Williston Trinity Christian
The Williston Trinity Christian volleyball team is on a roll.
They defeated Stanley High School 3-1 on Sept. 21 and New Town 3-0 on Sept. 20.
Currently, the Lady Crusaders are ranked second in District 15 volleyball.
The Crusaders cross country team secured an individual first-place finish at their latest meet.
On Sept. 23 Eliseo Roblero placed first in the junior high portion of the Frazer Cross Country Meet.
He finished the 1.5 mile in 9 minutes and 37 seconds.