Here’s a look at results from Williston High School games, meets and tournaments from April 22 through the April 24.
Track and Field
The Williston High School track and field team had a decent showing at its most recent event, the Minot Invite, on Thursday, April 22.
The Williston boys team took third place in the team standings with 77 points, just beating out fourth-place Mandan, who had 74 points. Minot took second with 99.5 points, and Bismarck Century took first with 423.5 team points.
On the girls side, Williston finished in fourth place with a team score of 69 points. Mandan was third with 133.5 points, Minot second with 212 points and Century took first with 224.5 team points.
Baseball
Williston’s baseball team lost a pair of games on Friday, April 23 to Century, but the Coyotes played well.
In both games, the Coyotes lost by just one run. In the first game Friday, Century won 8-7, and in the second game, Century won 6-5, with the winning run coming in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Similarly, in the first game, Century scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the narrow victory.
Golf
The golf team had some different athletes representing the Coyotes, but they stepped up and did well at the Coyote Golf East West Classic.
Upperclassmen were at prom and couldn’t compete, but the underclassmen and some middle schoolers also played well, said head coach Tony Carmichael.
Here are the individual results for the Coyotes:
James Powers 78-77-155 T5
Aiden Rustand 93-85-178.
Evan Fisher 101- 88-189.
Kane Shannon 110-104 -214.
Jacen Rustand 114-107- 221.
Peyton Vannatta 121-107-228
Team score 382-354-736
Powers finished the event tied for fifth, and Aiden Rustand’s 85 is a personal best.
Fisher’s 88 was a personal best, Shannon’s 104 is a personal best, and Jacen Rustand’s and Peyton Vannatta’s 107 were personal bests.
Carmichael said that three seventh graders played in their first varsity tournament at the event.
He added that it was the first tournament for Fisher, Shannon, Vannatta and Jacen Rustand.