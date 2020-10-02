- Alexander High School games were canceled on Sept. 28 and 29.
- Ray High School fell to Trenton 1-3 on Sept. 29 but they won against Stanley 3-1 on Oct. 1.
- Tioga High School defeated Powers Lake 3-1 on Sept. 29.
- Trenton High School defeated Ray 3-1 on Sept. 29 and Williston Trinity Christian School 3-0 on Oct. 1.
- Watford City High School defeated Dickinson 3-0 on Oct. 1.
- Williston Trinity Christian fell to Trenton 0-3 on Oct. 1.
- Williston High School lost to Bismarck High School 0-3 on Sept. 29. Their Oct. 1 game was postponed.
Score report: Area volleyball scores from Sept. 28-Oct. 1
MOST POPULAR
-
Cold Stone Creamery to open in Williston
-
Man charged with child abuse sentenced to serve 3 and 1/2 years in prison
-
Meet the 2020 Best of the Bakken
-
A Crosby farmer's story is tugging on the heartstrings of the nation
-
Abby Lester Zarr, 21
-
Oasis appears headed for bankruptcy, while recently emerged Whiting implements more cuts
-
Chatter Pediatric expands services to walk-in clinic
-
Man charged with murder after woman found beaten to death in apartment
-
North Dakota changes quarantine guidelines for mask-wearers
-
The new face of missionary work