  • Alexander High School games were canceled on Sept. 28 and 29. 
  • Ray High School fell to Trenton 1-3 on Sept. 29 but they won against Stanley 3-1 on Oct. 1.
  • Tioga High School defeated Powers Lake 3-1 on Sept. 29. 
  • Trenton High School defeated Ray 3-1 on Sept. 29 and Williston Trinity Christian School 3-0 on Oct. 1. 
  • Watford City High School defeated Dickinson 3-0 on Oct. 1. 
  • Williston Trinity Christian fell to Trenton 0-3 on Oct. 1. 
  • Williston High School lost to Bismarck High School 0-3 on Sept. 29. Their Oct. 1 game was postponed. 

