The Tioga Pirates volleyball team fell to Glenburn High School 3-0 on Sept. 1 in Glenburn
Ray High School volleyball defeated Tioga High School in all three sets. The final score for each set was, 25-19, 25-16, 25-9.
Cassidy Skor led Ray’s team in service aces and assists, racking up four total aces and 20 assists. She also had one kill and six digs.
Sydney Larson had the most kills for the Outlaws finishing the match with 10 and also brought in one ace, one assist and three digs.
KateLynn Skor had the most digs with 17, and she also had one kill and one ace.
Behind her in digs was Lydia Hickel with 15, followed by Addyson Johnson with 14.
Hickel also had one kill and Johnson had four kills and six assists.
Kiara Bergstrom had two kills, Brooklyn Ray had six kills, one stuff block and two digs and Suede Daly had seven kills, one stuff block and two digs.
Williston High School boys soccer fell to Minot 13-0 on Sept. 3 in Minot.
Williston High School boys tennis fell to Legacy 9-0 in Bismarck on Sept. 3.
Grenora High School (Mondak Thunder) fell to Plentywood 58-14 on Sept. 3 in Plentywood, MT.