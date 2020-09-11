Mondak Thunder volleyball lost to Fairview High School on Sept. 8. The teams played four sets. The scores from the sets were 25-8, 25-9, 19-25 and 25-22.
Ray High School volleyball defeated Alexander High School in three sets on Sept. 8. The scores were 25-16, 25-12 and 25-19.
Williston Trinity Christian High School lost to Divide County 1-3 on Sept. 8. They won one set.
Tioga High School volleyball lost to Stanley High School 1-3 on Sept. 10. They won one set.
Williston High School boys soccer lost to Mandan 0-6 on Sept. 10.