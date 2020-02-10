The Savage boys basketball team got their chance to take on the Richey-Lambert Fusion on Friday, Feb. 7 at Richey High School. RL won the matchup between the two teams 51-29 at Savage High School. This time around, despite Savage junior Sloan McPherson and senior Gage Bloesser leading the charge, the final score wasn’t much different, as the Fusion defeated the Warriors 66-47.
RL got out to a quick 10-4 lead early in the first quarter, but McPherson and Bloesser briefly decreased that lead on back to back two-pointers. Both Bloesser and McPherson each had six points in the first quarter, but as the Warriors got within three points, RL senior Gabe Gonsioroski drained one of his first of four three-pointers on the night at the buzzer giving them an 18-12 lead heading into the second.
Near the end of the second quarter, with Savage down 17-31, Savage sophomore Caesn Erickson was able to put two points on the board with a contested layup, as Bloesser and McPherson were the only other two Warriors to score throughout the game, combining for 45 of their 47 points in the game. RL held a 33-19 lead at the half.
RL and Savage had a competitive, back and forth fourth quarter with RL narrowly outscoring the 22-21 in the final quarter. But that lead proved to be too much for the Warriors, as McPherson put in one final layup before the buzzer sounded, capping off his 25-point performance.
McPherson and Bloesser led the Warriors with 25 and 20 points, respectively and Erickson finished out the scoring for the Warriors gathering the other two points.
Then in the ballgame against Brockton, Savage found themselves trailing 27-24 at the end of the first half. Savage junior Sloan McPherson and the rest of the Warriors basketball team came out in the second half and began to put on a show on offense and defense.
McPherson scored the first six points of the quarter, getting their first lead of the game. That lead would only increase from there. Brockton didn’t score at all in the third quarter, as Savage went on a 17-0 run in the third quarter. In what was a two-point game and a slim lead for Brockton at the end of the first half was now a 14-point lead of 41-27 for the Savage Warriors.
It seemed frustration began to mount for Brockton as Bloesser went in for a layup to begin the fourth quarter, was shoved from behind and was not only given the and-one, was given two extra free-throws and the ball after the technical foul. Brockton never really recovered, as on the very next Brockton possession, Nelson got a steal and a lay-in for two. At 51-34, Savage went on another 10-0 run to finish the game and a 27-point victory for the Savage Warriors.
Three players for Savage were in double figures, as McPherson had 21 points, Nelson had 19 and Bloesser had 15 on the night. Erickson finished with four points.
The Savage boys basketball team will finish up the regular season next week beginning on Friday, Feb. 14 against Plentywood at Plentywood High School beginning at 3 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 14; Savage will play their final home game of the season against Froid Lake beginning at 3 p.m. Bloesser, the only senior on the team, will be honored before the game.